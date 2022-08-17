Coopers unveils 440ml sparkling ale cans

Coopers is releasing its popular Sparkling Ale in a special limited edition 440ml can.

Coopers Brewery General Manager Michael Shearer said fans of the brew had been very persistent in their calls for a larger can format.

“Sparkling Ale is a favourite Coopers brew for many of our drinkers,” Shearer said. “It’s been a mainstay of the brewery since Thomas Cooper brewed his first batch of beer back in 1862, with cartons and six packs of the 375ml red cans now among our best sellers.

“Since we first released a special limited edition 440ml Coopers Original Pale Ale can in December 2019, we’ve received many requests to do the same for Sparkling.

“We’ve listened to the calls and we’re pleased to make this great tasting beer available in the larger format as a limited run.”

Coopers Sparkling Ale 440ml cans will be available from September for a limited time only in liquor outlets across Australia.

Sparkling Ale features a distinctive balance of malt, hops and fruity characters. It has an ABV of 5.8% and 30 international bitterness units (IBU).

The cans carry the new look iconic Coopers roundel which has been refreshed with a modern and clear design showcasing the brand’s heritage and brewing process. The updated design, revealed earlier this month, is the first major update to core packaging in 20 years.

The updated packaging follows Coopers’ new masterbrand positioning, Forever Original, unveiled last year.

Design agency Cowan was engaged to deliver the brand’s new look. Products featuring the new packaging and updated tap badges will begin rolling out into liquor outlets and licenced premises across the country from September.