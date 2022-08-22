Carlsberg & Liverpool FC celebrate 30 years of partnership

To mark 30 years of the longest standing partnership in Premier League football, Carlsberg is launching six limited edition packs inspired by some of the iconic kits from the Danish brewer’s era on the front of the Liverpool FC shirt.

The six packs also feature some of the most celebrated players in Carlsberg and Liverpool FC history: Ian Rush, John Barnes, Sami Hyypïa, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Luis Garcia. The design brings in the millions of dedicated Liverpool FC fans in the form of the many songs sung not only at Anfield, but by the many Liverpool FC fans across the world.

Head of Global Sponsorship at Carlsberg Group, Louise Bach said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 30 years as partners of Liverpool FC. This partnership is deeply rooted in a shared set of values and goes way beyond a regular sponsorship. To share a journey for 30 years, through the ups and downs, is truly special and what better way to celebrate this by sharing something unique with the fans.”

Ben Latty, Commercial Director, Liverpool FC added: “We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of our partnership with Carlsberg. It’s an iconic collaboration, and we consider them more than a partner; Carlsberg are a true supporter of Liverpool Football Club. They’ve been a part of some of the club’s most memorable moments and we have a unique relationship. The new limited-edition packs are a brilliant way to recognise this and reignite some fond memories for LFC supporters, reflecting on our great history together”.

The limited edition 30 years cans will be launched over the next couple of months in Australia, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Israel, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Poland, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, Ukraine, and the United States.

Watch the ad celebrating the partnership below:

Fan frenzy

When Carlsberg released limited edition cans in Australia in 2020 to celebrate Liverpool FC winning the English Premier League title, fans went wild.

The first cans were delivered to the Highway Hotel at Plympton in Adelaide, with some fans driving up to five hours to collect them.

Coopers Director of Marketing and Innovation, Cam Pearce, said: “The cans will be a great addition to the pool rooms and man-caves of Liverpool FC supporters across Australia.”