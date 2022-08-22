Pure Wine Co. signs Pepper Tree Wines

Fine wine sales and distribution business Pure Wine Co has signed the Hunter Valley’s Pepper Tree Wines and will now nationally distribute its long-term Adelaide Hill partner, Longview Vineyard.

Daniel Killey, Pure Wine Co’s newly appointed chief executive officer said: “Our focus is on attracting and retaining the best team and wine brands possible. The onboarding of Pepper Tree Wines and the national appointment of Longview Vineyard is a testament to this.

“Pure Wine Co has the potential to become one of Australia’s major distribution businesses. Our ambition is to build the most desirable portfolio, and the domestic market is key to our success.”

Pepper Tree Wines was founded in 1991 and continues to flourish as one of the stalwart wine companies in the Hunter region. While Pepper Tree Wines started with a focus solely on grapes from the Hunter Valley, almost three decades on, head winemaker Gwyn Olsen has expanded the focus to multi-regional vineyards.

She works with grapes from Hunter and Orange in NSW to prized patches of soil in Coonawarra and Wrattonbully in South Australia.

“Having a distributor of this calibre and dynamism taking on our portfolio is both important and exciting, and we look forward to our next chapter. Sales and distribution are a significant aspect of our business, and we believe we have appointed the best company to do this for us”, said John Davis, Pepper Tree proprietor and managing director.

Since the first vintage in 2001, Longview Vineyard has become one of Adelaide Hills’ most awarded wine producers. Set on undulating slopes reminiscent of classic old-world estates, this family-owned single vineyard has a unique micro-climate suited to growing cool climate white and red wine styles.

“Having been distributed by Pure Wine Co in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia for 11 years, we are extremely excited to be moving to a national distribution model with Pure Wine Co,” said Longview Vineyards’ proprietor Peter Saturno.

Based in Stirling in the Adelaide Hills, Pure Wine Co operates throughout Australia, servicing independent on- and off-premise and multiple national retail accounts. Pure Wine Co will represent Pepper Tree Wines and Longview Vineyard nationally from 1 September 2022