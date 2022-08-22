TWE announces leadership team for in-house creative agency

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has officially launched its in-house creative agency – ‘Splash’ – this week. The Melbourne-based agency is aiming to create disruptive work across the Treasury Premium Brands and Penfolds portfolios.

Treasury premium brands CMO Angus Lilley announced the establishment of the in-house agency in March 2022.

“We’re excited to build our new in-house agency, bringing these capabilities inside the business, closer to our brands and marketers will drive speed, agility as well as more integrated and effective work, which will drive growth,” he said.

Joining the Splash team as Creative Directors are Phil van Bruchem and Tom Opie. Van Bruchem makes the move from CHEP where he worked as Creative Director on Flybuys, Officeworks and 7-Eleven, including the notable Coffee Body Scrub launch, while Opie hails from Tennis Australia where he led the in-house creative across tennis participation and the Australian Open.

The pair previously worked together at BWM Dentsu (now Dentsu Creative), where they produced work across accounts including Toyota, Deliveroo, Kmart, Dr. Oetker and Queensland Police. Along the way, their work has been internationally recognised at all the major international and local award shows, including Cannes, D&AD and One Show.

In addition, Faye Collay has joined Splash as Head of Operations. Commencing her career as a Project Manager, Collay has an amazing pedigree leading operational client solutions for WSA Online, Swish Group, Wunderman, Leo Burnett, TBWA, Cummins&Partners and now TWE. She has worked on brands including ANZ, Jeep, Mumm, Adidas, Ford, Jacobs Creek and Vodafone. As a founding partner at Cummins&Partners, Collay was instrumental in developing the operational processes that has contributed to it being the cohesive, integrated, multi-award winning agency it is today.

TWE’s in-house agency is led by Elsa Beaumont, who spent three years working with the company at Wunderman Thompson. Previously in the US for six years, she helped establish Mother Los Angeles and throughout her career has worked across a range of brands including Westpac, Samsung, Target, L’Oreal and Origin Energy.

The agency has also recruited Marni Burger as Lead Designer, Annie Mcbrearty as an Integrated Producer, Bianca Koffman as a Senior Integrated Producer, Luri Rasak and Chris Beechey as Media Traders, and has also made internal promotions for Ben Oliver to Senior Manager Digital Media and Scott Swindells to Social and Search Trader.

“I’m excited by the brilliant talent we’ve attracted to our team,” Beaumont said. “I couldn’t be happier to have Tom, Phil, Faye and Ben as my partners in leading the In-House Agency. They are all exceptional talent who bring so much experience and energy. We are already working on some great briefs and look forward to creating impactful work across both the Treasury Premium Brands and Penfolds portfolios.”

In setting up the new in-house agency, Treasury Wine Estates has been working with Marketing Transformation consultancy, Iution, to design and build an in-house offering, encompassing creative, production, digital media, data and tech capabilities.

The in-house agency is in the final stages of recruiting roles to their team, with the following roles still open for application – Designer and Finished Artist.