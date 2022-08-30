The countdown is on to the World Class Cocktail Festival, which returns to Sydney next week, with the number of venues participating in the celebration doubling in size to more than 100 locations.

The festival will include a range of one-off food and beverage experiences, pop-up events and parties all over the city from 9-18 September.

A line-up of international talent is flying in for the occasion, with food truck king Roy Choi heading over from Los Angeles, plus ‘master of the martini’ Ago Perrone, world’s most awarded bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana and Monica Berg jetting in from London.

New program announcements will see the festival expand from Sydney’s CBD and The Rocks into the surrounding Inner West for a mammoth few days.

Kicking off the fun times in Newtown, Continental Deli will be joined by Sebastian Belsazar, the founder of Belsazar Vermouth, for a tasty Aperitivo Hour, serving their much-loved Gilda alongside a delicious Belsazar Spritz. Sydney’s favourite Newtown Hotspot, Earl’s Juke Joint, will join the festivities and is set to welcome Melbourne’s The Black Pearl to celebrate their 20th birthday with a greatest hits menu featuring Don Julio tequila cocktails, snacks from local chefs, tunes from Shantan Wantan Ichiban and more. Jacoby’s is also involved, as Adelaide’s favourite Memphis Slim’s House of Blues rolls into town and takes over the Tiki joint for one night only with Bundaberg Rum.

In the city, Sunday 11 September sees a swathe of new venues join the fold and bring the fun for a night of exceptional drinks – and some live music in the mix. Whisky lovers will be spoilt for choice with bars offering unique experiences from the likes of The Singleton single malt Scotch whisky, as well as Talisker and Johnnie Walker.

Certain to sell out will be the intimate dinner at The Gidley hosted by arguably Sydney’s favourite bartender; World Class Global winner and Global Johnnie Walker Ambassador, Tim Phillips-Johansson, as he takes guests on a journey that heroes his own favourite whisky and the icon of modern luxury, Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The World Class Cocktail Festival program and tickets can be found at www.worldclasscocktailfestival.com