Paramount Liquor launches industry training program

Paramount Liquor has hosted the first masterclass in its Evolution Rewards Program, focussing on dark spirits.

The event was held at Old Melbourne Gaol, as the wholesaler expands its vision to provide retailers with world-class experts, insights and solutions.

The whisky category was represented by Glendronach, Glen Grant, Glenfiddic, Nikka and Starward. Buffalo Trace, High West, Jack Daniel’s, Sazerac Rye, The Sexton Single Malt Irish and Westward Whiskey also featured during the evening.

Dark spirits aren’t limited to drams – Patrón Anejo and Reposado Tequila and The Kraken Black Spiced Rum were also included in the program, while Fever-Tree’s Ginger Beer, Ginger Ale, Spiced Orange Ginger Beer and new Distillers Cola provided the mixers.

Balter XPA and Pirate Life South Coast, as well as some limited editions featured to create boilermaker combinations.

Guests at the event were treated to signature cocktails from Barangaroo House in Sydney who created the Dovetail cocktail showcasing Patrón Reposado, Lynchburg Lemonade crafted with Jack Daniel’s Bonded by the team at Memphis Slims in Adelaide and Dark Remedy created with Starward Two-Fold whisky by The Elysian in Melbourne.

An energetic panel discussion featuring a selection of brand ambassadors kicked off the night sharing insights, trends, category knowledge and plenty of stories. Attendees then explored the gaol and were treated to tastings in many of the cells – avoiding cell 17 which is widely known as the gaol’s most haunted cell.

“We are thrilled to have hosted a successful event that helps connect and educate the industry, as well as support our loyal customers and suppliers,” said Nathan and Leigh Rowe, Paramount Liquor Directors.

“We are beyond excited to see the on-premise booming once again and we look forward to hosting more events in the future.”



Paramount’s Evolution Rewards Program is an industry first loyalty program and was developed in response to customer feedback. When venues become a Paramount customer, they will automatically be enrolled into the program and earn points for every dollar spent. Customers can then redeem points on members-only vouchers, barware, merchandise and training as

well as events and experiences.