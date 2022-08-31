Champagne Lanson has announced its new ambassador is celebrity chef and restaurateur Luke Nguyen.

Lanson said the partnership represents the Champagne House’s passion for gastronomy and acknowledges the French influence on Vietnamese cuisine.

Nguyen has been a keen observer of the French influence on Vietnamese cuisine, explored through his prolific body of work whether it be as an author in Luke’s Food of France, his TV series Luke Nguyen’s France or researching new recipe ideas in Paris while visiting family.

“We will always fly to Paris to visit my cousins, uncles and aunties over there,” he said. “We are always cooking and feasting on delicious food, and being French, they love their champagne. Lanson has always been the family favourite.”

Celebrate Father’s Day with Red Lantern

In celebration of his ambassadorship with Champagne Lanson, Nguen has created indulgent Father’s Day dishes at his Red Lantern restaurant, teamed with Lanson Black Label.

“As a father myself now, my kids bring me a coffee and croissant on the morning of Fathers Day, I then cook up a feast for everyone that evening,” he said.

“So I’m basically cooking for myself for Fathers day, which is more than fine, as I get to enjoy Lanson Champagne whilst doing so.”

The special dishes Red Lantern are offering for Father’s Day include:

● Oven roasted Market Lobster, Crispy Noodles, Sate Butter, WA Truffles $160

● Gundooee Farm Wagyu Rib Eye, stir fried Asian Mushrooms, Green Mango Salad, Plum Butter Sauce $80



● Banh Khot Citrus Cured Prawns & Salmon Roe $12

Red Lantern will also be listing Lanson Balck Label on its wine list. The pricing will be:

● $20 by the glass

● $120 by the bottle

Champagne Lanson is available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS, RRP $75.