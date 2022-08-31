Manly Spirits releases Coastal Stone Nor’Easter whisky

Manly Spirits Co. Distillery has released its signature single malt whisky – Coastal Stone Whisky: Nor’easter, following the successful launch of their first limited release, The Element Series.

The Manly Spirits whisky is smooth & aromatic with maritime influences from the Sydney coast. It is full of rich dark fruits and five spice, with a long, elegant finish. Premium quality packaging has been maintained with a designer gift box and bespoke glass with a

real sandstone stopper.

Coastal Stone Whisky: Nor’easter is inspired by the prevailing summer breeze that hits the coast of Sydney and creates a temperate climate for optimal whisky maturation.

Manly Spirits has fused the worlds of wine and spirits by maturing their new make spirit in both Australian ex-wine and classic American/French oak barrels. Ex-wine barrels from Barossa hero the latest Manly Spirits whisky release.

“We recognise that barrels used for maturing our whisky take on the nature of their original wine vintage,” said

David Whittaker, co-owner, and CEO of Manly Spirits Co.

“Each year’s release will take on these variations of climate and maturation conditions, we call this ‘whisky vintage’, starting with the Nor’easter Vintage of 2022.”

Manly Spirits’ art of creating a balanced and complex whisky is achieved by marrying both different barrel types and full-size format casks, ranging from 225-500L along with different maturation ages.

“We’re extremely proud of the quality and bold flavours that have come out of these casks,” said Dave Richards, Distillery Manager.

“You can expect smooth & bold aromatic flavours combined with the signature maritime influence of the Sydney coast delivering an exceptional whisky.”

Co-owner Vanessa Wilton said: “Everything we do at Manly Spirits Co. celebrates the Australian coast and we are very much connected to our location on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. You’ll see this in our gins, vodkas, and liqueurs, showcasing the incredible variety of coastal and marine botanicals. For our Nor’easter single malt whisky, we wanted to highlight coastal elements – time, wind, water – how they all work together to create our beautiful balanced whisky.

Available at Manly Spirits cellar door and online store, plus select Vintage Cellars, First Choice, Dan Murphy and all good independent retailers at RRP $99.

