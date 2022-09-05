Award-winning Aussie bartenders launch RHUBI apertif

Award-winning Australian bartenders Evan Stroeve and Tim Philips-Johansson have partnered with Australia’s Garden Grown Gin makers to create RHUBI, a unique drink that’s a fresh take on the forgotten French aperitif, Mistelle.

Following an industry launch at bars and restaurants including Restaurant Hubert, Icebergs Dining Room and Maybe Sammy, RHUBI has now entered the shelves of national retailers Dan Murphy’s, PNV Merchants and DRNKS.com.

Stroeve (above), who won 2021 World Class Australian Bartender of the Year, said: “Simplicity is at the heart of Australian beverage consumption, so it was important for us to create an aperitif that carries itself. We spent two years perfecting RHUBI so it can be served simply with soda, and nothing else. We also wanted to build a deliciously unique taste profile that is equally compelling for trade as it is accessible for Aussies at home”.

The apertif pays homage to the largely overlooked classic Normandy French style of fortified wine, Mistelle – a drink traditionally made from grapes, pears or apples, pairing a fermented fruit wine with a spirit made of the same ingredient, sometimes with a little sugar and botanicals added.

The creation has been crafted from locally-grown rhubarb in Victoria then coupled with juniper, gentian, grapefruit and mandarin. The creation also contains less additional sugar and alcohol (ABV 18%) than the majority of its competitors in the market.



The suggested serve is 45ml RHUBI with 150ml soda water and a grapefruit wedge.

RHUBI 700ml has an RRP of $55 and is available at Dan Murphy’s, DRNKS.com and PNV Merchants.