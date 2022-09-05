BEARFACE Whisky launches in Australia

BEARFACE Whisky has launched its Elementally Aged Canadian Whisky in Australia. The unique whisky is aged in hand-selected oak casks in repurposed shipping containers in the Canadian wilderness.

The exposure to Canada’s extreme temperature fluctuations – freezing cold and searing heat – amplifies how the

whisky and wood interact. This marriage of flavours is further enhanced by the range of oak barrels used in the maturation process. The Triple Oak is a single grain whisky matured in ex-bourbon American oak barrels, then aged in French oak red wine casks and air-dried in virgin Hungarian oak.

Master Blender Andres Faustinelli said: “I wanted to approach whisky as a chef would when thinking about a dish, by layering flavours. This led me to our oak trilogy. They each impart a different flavour into the whisky.

“The American oak delivers the ‘whisky canvas’, with subtle honey and fruity notes allowing an easy mellow entry, while the French oak is there to build the mid-palate with lots of dry fruit, lovely cranberry acidity and lots of ruby colours. The Hungarian oak finishes it all off, and was my touch; it’s the backbone of the Bearface tannins, texture, and spice.”

BEARFACE Triple Oak has won a slew of awards including the prestigious Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022 and 2021, BC Distillery of the year 2022, Best Canadian Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2019 and Gold at the IWSC 2022 awards.

BEARFACE Whisky is available now at Dan Murphy’s stores nationally for $80 RRP.

