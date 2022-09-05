Dan Murphy’s launches hiring week to recruit 2200 staff

Dan Murphy’s has kicked off hiring week until September 11, with anyone can get a 10-minute interview on the spot at stores around the country.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who are interested in a career with Dan Murphy’s to get a foot in the door,” Dan Murphy’s incoming Managing Director Agi Pfeiffer-Smith explained.

The drinks retailer is looking to hire more than 2200 casual customer assistants as it gears up for summer and the busy Christmas trading period. The majority of roles are a minimum of 20 hours per week, many offer immediate starts and all come with heaps of benefits.

“Every single Dan Murphy’s store is hiring, so just come as you are and our commitment to every applicant is that we will give you a short interview on the spot,” Pfeiffer-Smith said.

“Hiring week is also a great way for applicants to engage directly with the store manager and to see for themselves if they think they would enjoy working in the store and with the team.”

To be successful, applicants need to be at least 18 years of age, be passionate about customer service and have RSA certification. If they don’t have RSA certification, Dan Murphy’s will provide the training and the cost of it.

“We are encouraging people from all walks of life to consider spending a summer with Dan; from university students to retirees who are looking to fill in a few hours a day or a few days a week, and everyone in between!” Pfeiffer-Smith (above) said.

“We have a wonderful team culture, and team members – including casuals – receive on-going training and have access to great benefits including team discounts on drinks, groceries and pub meals.

“We offer great opportunities for career development within our stores and the wider business, and provide training programs for team members to help them grow with us. A casual role with us could be the start to a great career with Australia’s leading drinks and hospitality business.”

There are approximately 670 roles available in NSW, 570 in QLD, 530 in VIC, 280 in WA and 140 in SA.

The roles can be found on Endeavour Group’s career portal on Endeavourgroup.com.au

