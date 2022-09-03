Solotel launches Sydney All Nighter

Sydney is getting a free, late-night music and entertainment event featuring more than 100 DJs and live acts performing across 16 venues on 17 September 2022. Hosted by hospitality operator Solotel and funded by the NSW Government through the CBDs Revitalisation Program, Sydney All Nighter brings together a diverse and inclusive line-up of national and local talent to showcase the best of Sydney’s music and nightlife culture.



Venues involved include Opera Bar; Barangaroo House; Kings Cross Hotel, Paddo Inn; Dusk Club at The Edinburgh Castle Hotel, CBD; Goros, Surry Hills; Darlo Bar, Darlinghurst; The Clock, Surry Hills; The Marly, Newtown; The Bank, Newtown; The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay; The Albion Parramatta, The Erko, Erskineville; Public House Petersham; The Regent; and The Courthouse Hotel, Newtown.



Pop singer-songwriter-musician Montaigne will perform live against a backdrop of Sydney Harbour at Opera Bar; DJ sets by indie electro group Confidence Man will be hosted at Waywards at Bank Hotel in Newtown; and electronic band Northeast Party House will take to the stage at the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay.

Harvey Sutherland will play a special vinyl DJ set at newly opened Rekōdo restaurant and vinyl bar at Barangaroo House. Kings Cross Hotel will transform into a multi-level queer party with level takeovers by GiRLTHING and Canned Fruit while House of Mince will host an extraordinary queer party at Darlo Bar.



CEO of Solotel Group Elliot Solomon said: “Sydney All Nighter was created to encourage people to come out at night and experience the best of Sydney’s safe and vibrant music and nightlife culture from the Cross to Parramatta. We’ve assembled

an incredibly talented, diverse and inclusive line-up, tailoring each venue’s artist roster to its unique local identity and community. Solotel is a huge champion of Sydney’s nightlife and we’re enormously grateful for the support of the NSW

Government in making this initiative come to life.”

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said: “The NSW Government’s $50 million CBDs Revitalisation Program is reigniting social connection and economic activity in urban centres across Greater Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong, through a range of arts, music, food and beverage and cultural events.”

Michael Rodrigues, 24-Hour Economy Commissioner said: “The CBDs Revitalisation Program has seen some incredible activations so far and this promises to be another. Encouraging audiences back into venues is a core objective of this program

and I’m thrilled to see so many light up from east to west all at once, thanks to this investment.

“Live music and entertainment is well and truly back in Sydney and collaboration between the 16 venues and more than 100 artists sets an exciting benchmark for an in-venue music festival. I’m looking forward to checking it out myself.”

Full line-up and set times can be found here.

