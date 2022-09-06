Mount Pleasant Lovedale Semillon release

Mount Pleasant will unveil its 2017 cellar-aged Lovedale Semillon and a line up of 2021 and 2022 whites next week.

Chief winemaker Adrian Sparks said: “Lovedale is a beautiful example of Hunter Valley Semillon. Containing a complex nose highlighting perfectly balanced bottle aged and fruit characters, a lively fresh palate with ripe citrus notes, fine acidity and a long lingering finish. This wine will cellar to be a definitive example of the classic Hunter semillon style.”

The 2022 whites release features four semillons produced from the Lovedale Vineyard, which was first planted by Maurice O’Shea in 1946.

O’Shea – Australia’s ‘father of modern winemaking’ – founded Mount Pleasant in 1921. Under his direction the winery gained, and has retained to the present day, a reputation for wines of longevity, elegance and balance that express the beauty and individuality of their unique vineyard sites.

The release also includes the 2022 Estate Grown Hunter Valley Rose, 2021 Estate Grown Fiano and 2021 Estate Grown Hunter Valley Chardonnay.

The releases are all from a strong vintage in the Hunter Valley, with the region experiencing an almost perfect growing season. This, in conjunction with a focus on creating a sustainable environment within the Mount Pleasant vineyards, has resulted in some of the healthiest vines on the estate in recent years.

The wines will all be available for tasting and sales in the newly refurbished cellar door from their release, with Mount Pleasant hosting a dedicated lunch on September 17 to celebrate the 2022 released whites. The event offers the opportunity for guests to experience the newly refurbished cellar door, and try some of Mount Pleasant’s highly anticipated whites, including the 2017 cellar aged Lovedale semillon. G

uests will enjoy a four-course lunch with canapes on arrival, designed by head chef Kyle Whitbourne in collaboration with celebrated Australian chef, Justin North.

Tickets will be available for $250, and include canapes on arrival, a four-course menu with paired wines, live entertainment and a winery tour.

Mount Pleasant’s annual whites release will be available from September 13 via www.mountpleasantwines.com.au