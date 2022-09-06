$22 Aussie shiraz crowned international champion 

South Australia’s Taylors Wines is toasting its $22 Taylors Estate Shiraz 2020 taking the title of International Champion 2022 at the prestigious VINUS International Wine & Spirits Competition.

The Clare Valley winery also received special prizes for White Wine Champion for its St Andrews Chardonnay 2021, Best Australian Wine for the Estate Shiraz 2020, and Best Series of Five Wines in a Competition. In addition to the trophy recognitions, Taylors claimed a total of 13 Double Gold medals at the international wine show.

Founded in 2015, the VINUS International Wine & Spirits Competition is held annually in Argentina, with a collection of judges spanning sommeliers, wine journalists, oenology professionals, sensory analysts, and international trade.

“It’s a special day at the winery when we receive news about an international trophy win, but to receive three major prizes – that’s something else,” Managing Director Mitchell Taylor said.

“We’re particularly excited that our Estate Shiraz – a wine we’ve produced since our very first vintage in the early 70s – was recognised as the wine of show against entrants from all over the world.

“We’re proud of our Estate Shiraz’s reputation as one of Australia’s top value-for-money wines. This award is a testament to our winemaking team and their ability to produce a wine that’s been loved worldwide for more than 50 years.”

The award is welcome news for the family winery, which has faced many challenges in the past two years alongside the wider industry.

Australian wine has seen a continued decline in international exports, driven mainly by the ongoing trade tariffs imposed by China and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have put tremendous business pressure on many family-owned and operated businesses.

“It’s been a challenging few years, but the Australian wine industry is resilient,” Taylor said. “Despite the obstacles, there are some green shoots of optimism and excitement as we welcome more and more international travellers to our wine regions. Through awards like this, we’re able to promote the story of quality Australian wine to the world.”

The Taylors Estate Shiraz 2020 is available from most good wine retailers in Australia, Taylors Clare Valley Cellar Door and online at www.taylorswines.com.au.

Taylors Wines & Accolade Wines launch plastic eco-bottles