Two new FELLR flavours hit the shelves

FELLR has announced it is releasing two new flavours to their core-range: Pineapple & Coconut and Mango FELLR.

Both flavours will be available nationwide in a range of nationals and independents from 15 September 2022.

FELLR was created by Andy Skora and Will Morgan at the height of a global pandemic. Both from established careers in the drinks industry, the pair had previously worked with some of the most iconic beverage brands in the world, before launching their independent brand in July 2020.

Morgan said: “We’re in an extremely exciting phase of our journey, off the back of two years of significant triple-digit growth, we’re seeing a fantastic start to the year as the on-premise bounces back with a bang. So we’re excited to bring two iconic Aussie summer flavours to market which our FELLR fans have been screaming for!”

Skora added: “At FELLR we’re huge on innovation, and have always been looking at where we can take FELLR next. Knowing that Aussie’s have a love of coconut, and with it being relatively new in the alcoholic seltzer space, we decided to try something different and unique, tapping into retro Pineapple & Coconut cocktail trends (Pina Colada) that are seeing a resurgence. We’ve released this alongside one of Aussie’s favourite summer fruits, and a known performer in this

space, Mango.”

RTD consumption hits record high in Australia

New data from Roy Morgan’s Alcohol Consumption Report shows the pandemic passion in Australia for RTD drinks hasn’t receded, with a record number of people consuming them each month.

Roy Morgan CEO, Michele Levine said: “The standout performer of the last few years has been RTDs, which have kept increasing despite the ending of lockdowns and almost all pandemic-related restrictions. A record high 16.7% of Australians, up 3.2% points (+680,000) from a year ago, now drink RTDs in an average four weeks.

“A deeper look into the RTD market in Australia shows the increasing popularity of seltzers over the last few years is continuing to drive the increasing consumption of RTDs generally. Hard seltzers began to hit the Australian market in significant numbers in 2019, just before the pandemic struck, and these newer alcoholic products are still attracting an increasing array of customers.”

The hard seltzer market in Australia has grown by over 282% in the last year and FELLR rank as one of the fastest growing brands in the country.

It’s also one of the most awarded. The company has earned two Trophy’s, five Gold medals and 6 Silver medals this winter at some of the top international wine and spirits shows, including taking out World’s Best Brewed Hard Seltzer at The Spirits Business Hard Seltzer Masters in

London for the FELLR Passionfruit Flavour.

FELLR Pineapple & Coconut and Mango flavours will be available nationwide in national and independent retailers from September 15. RRP 4 pack of 330ml (4% ABV) $22.99.