Whisky Sponge joins The Whisky List portfolio

The Whisky List (TWL) and Whisky Sponge have signed a partnership agreement for the brand’s distribution in Australia.

TWL is largest whisky marketplace, while Whisky Sponge is an independent Scottish bottling company known for its natural and charismatic whiskies.

The partnership will also incorporate the portfolio of Decadent Drinks, the parent company of Whisky Sponge, which ranges rare bottles under the labels of Whisky Sponge, Rum Sponge, Cognac Sponge, and Equinox and Solstice.

The Whisky List’s co-founder Oliver Maruda said: “On the global whisky stage, the Whisky Sponge team have amassed a huge

following. In the space of a few years they’ve created a reputation for bottling some of the most innovative and sought-after whiskies. It’s great that TWL will be able to offer local distribution to Aussie fans of Whisky Sponge, especially when so many of their bottles sell out online in minutes.

“We absolutely love Whisky Sponge. Angus MacRaild, who’s responsible for product selection and label design, goes all out with some of the most ridiculous, hilarious, and amusing tasting notes and matching descriptions. Some of them are worth picking up just for the literary comedy on the labels, made even better by the always-exceptional liquid inside. They are a must-try on any whisky lover’s list.”

In addition to offering these bottles via the TWL platform, Whisky Sponge and other Decadent Drinks spirits will be available at specialised whisky bars and retailers as part of the distribution launch campaign.

Maruda said: “Our goal is to introduce Whisky Sponge to as many whisky lovers in Australia as possible. We continue to work

closely with renowned Australian whisky bars including Whisky & Alement, The Elysian Whisky Bar, The Baxter Inn, Burrow Bar and The Gresham, all of whom will have bottles available to try by the dram.

“Full bottles will be available to purchase from our partner independent retailers. Both retailers and on-prem are the coal face of the whisky industry when it comes to consumer interaction and education.

“We know from speaking to our customers that they’re often on the lookout for unique whiskies. The Aussie market is restricted in terms of our access to international boutique brands, so we are actively seeking interesting and hard-to-find bottles to broaden the range of available whiskies in Australia. Whisky Sponge and the broader Decadent Drinks portfolio is the perfect addition to our catalogue”.

MacRaild said: “It’s slightly mind melting to me, but also very heartening, that the whiskies we’ve selected for bottling and their respective very silly and surreal labels are being enjoyed on the upside-down bit of the planet. It’s always a pleasure to join the Whisky List’s virtual tastings of our whiskies and to chat to whisky lovers on the other side of the world. Hopefully I too will make it all the way over there one day for real life whisky hi-jinks and fun. Until then, I hope everyone continues to enjoy the various bottlings of ours that wing their way down under courtesy of the Whisky List. Thank you and keep up the good work everyone!”

