PATRÓN Perfectionists winner hits the road

PATRÓN Perfectionists is open for 2023 and last year’s winner is bringing a new bartender education and engagement program to the heart of this year’s edition.

Academia PATRÓN Perfectionists Education Program will see global winner of PATRÓN Perfectionists 2022 Harrison Kenney and Australian PATRÓN Execution Manager Joseph Chisholm hit the road to educate bartenders. They will be hosting sessions in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Kenny said: “It was a privilege to win the prestigious Global PATRÓN Perfectionists title for a cocktail that I created, to represent Australia, a country that has one of the greatest bar scenes in the world.

“I can’t wait to see the calibre of entries for this year and how the talented bartenders of Australia showcase their hero ingredients. Bartenders – if you are thinking about taking part, do it.”

Brisbane education session: 19 September – 1-2.30pm, Savile Row – 667 Ann St, Fortitude Valley

Melbourne education session – 20 September – 1-2.30pm, Pearl Diver – 56 Little Bourke St, Melbourne

Sydney education session: 22 September – 1-2.30pm, Tio’s Cerveceria – 4/14 Foster St, Surry Hills

Everyone is welcome, rsvp to jchisholm@bacardi.com to secure your spot.

In addition to the education sessions Kenny and Chisholm will be taking over a couple of bars to showcase the versatility of PATRÓN.

Brisbane Pop Up – 19 September – 6-8pm, Savile Row – 667 Ann St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

Melbourne Pop Up – 20 September – 6-8pm, Nick & Nora’s – 80 Collins Street via 11 Benson Walk, Melbourne



Bartenders have the opportunity to enter PATRÓN Perfectionists 2023 as long as they submit their entry by 10:59 AEDT on 7 October 2022 via the entry portal http://www.academiapatron.com/patronperfectionists

