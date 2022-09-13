Top 10 hottest cocktails in Australia

The Espresso Martini has come out on top as Australia’s most popular cocktail according to new research by soft drink and mixer producer Fentimans. Fentimans has created a global index of the hottest cocktails around the world, by looking at the number of hashtags associated with each cocktail on both Instagram and TikTok.

The mixer master also used a Twitter sentiment analysis tool to understand more about the positivity rating of each cocktail. A score was attributed to each metric, which allowed Fentimans to determine an overall score.

The Espresso Martini – featuring vodka, Kahlúa, simple syrup, freshly brewed coffee and a garnish of coffee beans – was No.1 in Australia, followed by the Mojito and Pina Colada in second and third place respectively.

As Eater noted in 2019: “The Espresso Martini is not the Antipodean answer to a vodka-Red Bull; it is to Australia as the margarita is to the US, an everybody drink. Transcending age, class, and culture, it can be found in rowdy sports pubs, upscale restaurants, thumping nightclubs, and high-end cocktail bars.”

The results show Australian taste in cocktails diverges markedly from the rest of the world, with the Espresso Martini only coming in at No.22 globally.

Fentiman’s Aussie top 10 echoes findings from CGA’s OPUS report released in May 2022, which explored the favourite cocktails among Australian on-premise visitors.

Mojitos and Margaritas lead the way, with 24% of Australian cocktail drinkers enjoying these serves, followed by the Pina Colada (22%) and the Espresso Martini (21%).

At the iconic Esplanade Hotel in St Kilda, more than 40,000 espresso martinis were served in just 10 months when the craze hit in 2019.

The Aussie Top 10

Espresso Martini Mojito Pina Colada Negroni Margarita Aperol Spritz Pornstar Martini Whiskey Sour Long Island Iced Tea Old Fashioned

The Global Top 10

Margarita Mojito Pornstar Martini Caipirinha Martini Sangria Aperol Spritz Old Fashioned Cosmopolitan Pina Colada

The Global Instagram Top 10

Margarita Mojito Sangria Martini Cosmopolitan Aperol Spritz Bloody Mary Gin And Tonic Old Fashioned Caipirinha