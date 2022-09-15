Drink a Paloma & save an agave

Tequila Tromba’s annual celebration of the Paloma – International Paloma Appreciation Week – has returned for its seventh year.

The Paloma is the Margarita’s deceptively sweet-looking little sister, a tart and refreshing mix of 100% agave tequila, grapefruit soda, lime and salt.

In honour of Mexico’s most popular tequila-based cocktail, Tequila Tromba and the Endangered Agave Program, will plant endangered species of agave for every Paloma purchased from participating venues across NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Thousands of native agave plants are harvest and destroyed each year to create corporate agave farmland. Tequila Tromba is dedicated to restoring the endangered populations of one of Mexico’s most important agricultural gems – the agave. As a result, Tequila Tromba founded the Endangered Agave Program (EAP).

Through EAP, Tequila Tromba is devoted to working with local communities to protect the agave populations, by creating nature reserves and planting five species of agave that are in most need of protection and repopulation. These agave plants will be allowed to flower and seed without being harvested for agave spirit production, to ensure the natural reproductive process of the plant.

With the assistance of Tequila Tromba, and the fundraising activities from IPAW 2021, EAP has acquired 28 hectares of native agave habitat in the rich biodiverse region in the south of Jalisco. This land will be turned into a nature reserve on which each year we will be repopulating the reserve with selected wild agave species.

This year, EAP along with local mezcal producers who have pioneered the work to protect their native species, planted approximately 5,000 endangered agave plants. The agave planted will not be harvested for mezcal production, and instead will be allowed to naturally flower and produce seeds to further repopulate the region.

As an EAP project founder, Tequila Tromba is significantly involved in coordinating the EAP’s fundraising activities. With every bottle sold, Tequila Tromba will make a contribution to the EAP to help save the incredible natural environment from which its spirit comes to life. In addition to cash donations, the Tequila Tromba team is also allocating hundreds of hours of time to work with EAP to assist with managing the project and creating awareness for this incredibly important cause.

Participating venues:

NSW

The Carrington

The Rio

Mexicoast Cantina, Toukley

Bar Elvina

Lola’s Level 1

Halcyon House

Harvest Newrybar

QLD

Gerard’s Bar

Rita’s Tequila Tacqueria

Joey’s

Opa Bar & Mezze

Alba Bar & Deli

VIC

Mount Erica Hotel

South of The Wall

The Ugly Duckling

Young’s Wine Room

Canecutters

Copycat Bar & Restaurant

New Quarter

