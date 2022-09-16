Limited edition Carlsberg cans launch at Arkaba Hotel

Adelaide’s Arkaba Hotel will host the official Australian launch of a limited edition range of Carlsberg beers that mark the 30-year partnership between the brewer and Liverpool Football Club, the longest standing partnership in the Premier League.

Inspired by some of the most iconic kits from Carlsberg’s era on the front of the Liverpool FC shirt, the four packs feature some of the most celebrated players in the partnership’s history, including Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Luis Garcia.

The Arkaba Hotel has been chosen to exclusively launch the worldwide release in Australia, kicking it off with the release of two cartons which will include Rush and Garcia, or Fowler and Carragher.

The Carlsberg truck will deliver the beer to the hotel on Wednesday, 21 September, with the launch party running from 3pm until 7pm in the hotel’s Sporty’s Bar + Arena which will give buyers the opportunity to collect their purchase, win influencer packs and nibble on some food.

Carlsberg will also be giving every purchaser a free beer, along with merchandise to take home.

Arkaba Hotel Manager Jordarn Karpowicz said: “We are extremely excited to be the home of the Carlsberg and Liverpool launch for Australia. We have a strong relationship with the Liverpool supporters of Adelaide, so to be able to host this event

is great for them.

“We only have a limited number of cartons available which we have been pre-selling, but if you’re a Liverpool fan you are going to want to grab one of these cartons,” Jordarn continued.

The limited-edition cartons are on sale for pre-purchase, but will also be available for purchase from the Arkaba Cellars, if not sold out prior.

Launch details

When: Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Time: 3-7pm

Where: Arkaba Hotel, 150 Glen Osmond Road, Fullarton, SA Price: $64.99

Tickets: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/12msf/liverpool__2022_limited_edition_carton.aspx