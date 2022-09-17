Gravity Seltzer appointed official supplier at NSW stadiums

Gravity Seltzer has won a multimillion-dollar contract to be the official seltzer supplier for Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park, as well as CommBank Stadium at Parramatta, McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, and WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

It was the first time the venues had tendered for an official seltzer supplier. The stadiums welcome more than 2.5 million fans each year to witness sport and entertainment events. The venues also host scores of business, community, cultural and charity events in their function spaces.

Shane Stoddard, General Manager Commercial at Accor Stadium and CommBank Stadium, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce an exciting new brand and category of beverages that is perfect for our upcoming major events and functions.

“The Gravity range of seltzer has become extremely popular and will add a new dimension to our beverage offerings as we head into a very busy stretch of events that includes footy finals and a summer of star-studded concerts and entertainment.”

The current Gravity Seltzer range – featuring Kiwi & Guava, Blood Orange & Passionfruit and Melon & Salty Lemon – will be available in all General Public areas of the stadiums and in all Premium Experience packages, as well as the Accor Stadium Members’ bars.

Gravity Seltzer is co-owned by fitness influencer Jenna Louise and several professional athletes, including professional surfer Cooper Chapman, eight-times world champion wakeboarder Harley Clifford, ironman Mat Poole and globally renowned freestyle motocross rider Harry Bink, as well as a boutique marketing agency, its founders Liam Battye and Mick Spencer and industry heavyweights.

Gravity Seltzer was founded less than one year ago, but Spencer said the company had used this to its advantage when tendering for the contract.

“It’s rare to even be asked to participate in such a big contract, let alone win it,” he said. “We knew that the stadium’s operator wanted a seltzer supplier that would give 110% to this account.

“That was something we could guarantee, because, as a young company, we felt this contract was always going to mean more to us than it would to a big, established multinational.

“Another point of difference is that we’re a seltzer making a difference to the environment and to the land we love to play in. We plant a tree for every case of Gravity sold and, with our partner Airseed, in this contract there will be enough trees planted in Greater Sydney and regional NSW to fill 85 Accor Stadium football fields, which will have a major environmental impact.”

Andrew Walker, AirSeed CEO and Co-Founder, said: “It’s fantastic to partner with Gravity and support their sustainability initiatives – their team is passionate about protecting the environment and this program will help restore degraded ecosystems across Australia”.

