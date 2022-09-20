Mr Stubbs RTD range expands into on-tap

One of AVL Wines’ popular new release from its spirits and RTD beverages, Mr Stubbs, is putting its ready-to-drink cocktails on-tap at licensed venues nationwide.

Each 30L keg serves 250 125ml cocktails. The Mr Stubbs range available on tap includes Espresso, inspired by the espresso martini; and Margi, inspired by the Margarita.

Australian Vintage entered the spirits/RTD segment in May 2022, after revealing in March that it had devised an ingenious strategy to use the alcohol it removes from its McGuigan Zero range.

Australian Vintage “spins” off the alcohol from McGuigan Zero at its Buronga winery near Mildura.

In addition to Mr Stubbs, the company’s new drink ranges includes:

Tempus Two Gins, includes the world’s first Prosecco Gin, Shiraz Gin, as well as a Botanical Gin.

Rescued Spirit Co. – do your planet a flavour with a sustainable brand that ‘rescues’ citrus fruits from local producers in the Murray Darling to give them a second lease on life. The range of gins and vodkas is made using renewabl energy and 100% recyclable materials.

Gelato Drinks Co. – a range of gelato-flavoured drinks.

The company noted in its FY22 results that the RTD segment is a $10 billion category in Australia with margins in excess of 50%. It is the fastest growing alcohol segment globally with high attraction for younger consumers.

Chief Executive Craig Garvin told the Australian Financial Review Mr Stubbs had been the sales stand-out to date.

“We’ve found it hits a sweet spot,” he said.

New data from Roy Morgan’s Alcohol Consumption Report shows the pandemic passion in Australia for RTD drinks hasn’t receded, with a record number of people consuming them each month.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said: “The standout performer of the last few years has been RTDs, which have kept increasing despite the ending of lockdowns and almost all pandemic-related restrictions. A record high 16.7% of Australians, up 3.2% points (+680,000) from a year ago, now drink RTDs in an average four weeks.

“A deeper look into the RTD market in Australia shows the increasing popularity of seltzers over the last few years is continuing to drive the increasing consumption of RTDs generally. ‘Hard seltzers’ began to hit the Australian market in significant numbers in 2019, just before the pandemic struck, and these newer alcoholic products are still attracting an increasing array of customers.”