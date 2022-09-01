Australian Vintage Limited has turned its focus to spirits, RTDs, super-premium wines and the non-alc category as it looks to new avenues for growth.

Chief Executive Craig Garvin has also revealed that launching a range of seltzers and acquiring a super-premium wine brand are at the top of his agenda for FY23.

The company last week reported a sales revenue increase of 78% for its pillar brands in FY22, however net profit declined 11.6% after tax to $17.3 million, with international shipping costs rising by up to four times and putting pressure on margins.

Underlying EBITS were $33.3 million, 7% higher than prior year, with an underlying profit of $21.5 million despite inflationary, foreign exchange and logistics pressures.

Garvin said: “Our consumer-led portfolio approach is working, reinforcing Australian Vintage’s continued investment in marketing, as we improve overall margin, product mix and market share in key geographies.

“Super premium and luxury brands have grown by 20% since 2019 and are now contributing 13% to total revenue. These brands are expected to continue to grow by 20% CAGR over the next 3-5 years.

“High margin product innovation is showing significant growth on prior year including McGuigan Zero at 55%, Tempus Two at 20%, and Nepenthe at 31%.

“Core to our strategic intent is being a global business where Australian Vintage will continue to invest in brands, despite inflationary pressures. We have significant growth opportunities in Asia and Canada over the next five years as we have now implemented key people and operational changes.”

Innovation drives growth

Garvin said innovation continued to be fundamental to the company’s strategic success.

“Australian Vintage is world leading in no-and-low alcohol with McGuigan Zero reaching the number one zero-alcohol wine in the UK and Australian markets,” he said.

“The recent launch of our new wine and spirits based drinks business creates a tremendous global opportunity for high margin revenue growth leveraging our operational know how and assets.

“We have been able to add new revenue streams with minimal capital investment, generating a positive contribution net of investment, further supporting our double-digit ROCE ambition.”

Garvin said COVID-19 saw a peak in wine consumption in key markets driven by retail purchase for home consumption.

“This year’s brand performance is pleasing given the overall market declines in retail post lockdown and has converted to increased market share and brand performance. Australian Vintage is proud that no operational shifts were missed due to COVID-19 and the continued care and investment in our employees has translated to higher engagement across the globe.”

UK, Europe and Americas results

Despite industry-wide supply chain issues post Brexit, the UK continued to grow market share for Australian Vintage, led by

McGuigan and Tempus Two.

Australian Vintage’s market share grew at twice the rate of the overall UK wine market, which declined by 10%. In the no-and-low category the overall UK market grew by 11% with Australian Vintage products growing by over 50%.

McGuigan Zero is now the number one alcohol free still wine brand in the UK. Higher margin Tempus Two is the fastest growing Top 50 brand in the UK grocery growing at 75% over the prior period.



Strong recovery continued within Canada for Australian Vintage brands and long-standing partnerships, generating

growth of 26% over the prior period.

The brands driving growth in Australia and New Zealand

The Australia and New Zealand segment delivered an increase in branded sales of 3% for Australian Vintage, offset by a decrease in a low margin contract processing arrangement.

All four pillar brands were in growth, driven by Nepenthe +30%, Tempus Two +10%, BVWC +8% and McGuigan +3%. AVG achieved market share gains in both Australia (growing +5% versus the wine market growing at +3%) and New Zealand

(growing +9% versus +5% growth for total wine).

Towards the end of the year Australian Vintage also launched collaborations with Sarah Jessica Parker for Sevenly and The Butcher’s Cellar with Butchers Meatstock Alliance.

Entering the RTD category

Australian Vintage entered the spirits/RTD segment in May 2022. The company noted it is a $10 billion category in Australia with margins in excess of 50%. It is the fastest growing alcohol segment globally with high attraction for younger consumers.

The company said its strategic entry into this attractive category has high potential to improve its performance and help offset global inflation.

The new drink ranges includes:

Tempus Two Gins, includes the world’s first Prosecco Gin, Shiraz Gin, as well as a Botanical Gin.

Rescued Spirit Co. – do your planet a flavour with a sustainable brand that ‘rescues’ citrus fruits from local producers in the Murray Darling to give them a second lease on life. The range of gins and vodkas is made using renewabl energy and 100% recyclable materials.

Gelato Drinks Co. – a range of gelato-flavoured drinks.

Mr Stubbs – a range of “bar-worthy” RTD cocktails crafted to be enjoyed at home.

Garven told the Australian Financial Review Mr Stubbs had been the sales stand-out to date.

“We’ve found it hits a sweet spot,” he said.

Garvin also revealed the company is preparing to launch a range of canned alcoholic seltzers.

“We’ve got some prototypes,” he said. “We will be doing it within the next six months.”

AVL Wines announces Net Zero 2040 commitment

AVL Wines has set an ambitious climate target – informed by current climate science – to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040 across its entire value chain.

Taking an evidence-based approach to achieving Net Zero, the company has set a long-term target to reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2040. In the near term, the company will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions 42% by 2030 and reduce scope 3 emissions 52%.

Garvin said: “Sustainability is paramount to our success in the future. It’s a critical issue but also one of the biggest opportunities of our time. It’s more than a social license, it’s a value creator and a key driver for innovation. Consumers want to support brands and businesses that put people and planet first and we’re seeing this in the purchasing decisions of our customers. We are undertaking world-class initiatives and embedding sustainability into our DNA. We are on a journey, with an ambition to be net positive in everything we do.”

The outlook for FY23

Australian Vintage said global inflation was putting pressure on input costs in all markets. In the UK, inflation coupled with

record global shipping costs have seen margin erosion for all suppliers.

The company said it will address these challenges via continued focus on growing the higher margin branded wine and drinks business, operational efficiencies, and actively pursuing price increases.

Garvin said Australian Vintage is also eyeing expansion in the premium wine market.

He told the AFR he’s on the hunt for a luxury wine brand, and has three prospects in his sights, if he can negotiate a good price. He’s seeking a brand with a cellar door attached that sells wine for between $30 to $100 per bottle.

Australian Vintage celebrates spirits launch success