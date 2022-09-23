Australians trade up to $100+ tequila

We may be more than 14,000 kilometres and halfway around the world from Mexico, but Australians can’t get enough of its national spirit, tequila.

Tequila continues to be the fastest growing spirit segment in the country, with Australians being the world’s third-biggest tequila consumers per capita, behind the United States and Mexico.

This rise in demand for tequila products has seen Australians wanting to ‘trade up’ when it comes to their beverages. Patrón has been at the forefront of this premium tequila movement, with the brand reporting increased demand from consumers for its super-premium aged Añejo and Reposado tequilas.

Patrón Reposado retails for $100, while Patrón Añejo is priced at $115.

“We are starting to see a rise in more educated consumers who possess a deeper understanding of tequila’s diversity and depth of flavour,”

“At Patrón we are noticing Australians are using their newfound tequila knowledge to become more refined drinkers, trading up in cocktails like the iconic Margarita, which continues to be a hit,” said Joey Chisholm, Patrón Execution Manager.

“People are now swapping the traditional silver base for a super-premium aged tequila, used in popular cocktails such as the Tommy’s Margarita.”

Sitting alongside the classic Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo are the two aged variations in Patrón’s core range, which are carefully distilled in small batches before being aged in a combination of French, Hungarian and American whiskey oak barrels.

“Australians are wanting to know how their tequila is crafted, what is in it and how to drink it,” said Chisholm.

“We have seen a trend with consumers trading up and finding enjoyment in the rich flavours and aromas of aged tequilas. Extremely versatile and perfect with food, aged tequila can be enjoyed neat, bringing out a smooth and complex flavour, or to elevate classic cocktails such as the Margarita, Patrón Reposado Paloma or Old-Fashioned – just to name a few.”

Aged tequila is the new whisky

To celebrate Patrón’s aged tequila range, Casa Merida in Potts Point, Sydney is offering a variety of aged tequila cocktails, such as the Mile High Margarita, alongside an exclusive Patrón-infused menu that will only be available during the month of September. The set menu is $65 per person, food only or $115 per person with three pairing cocktails and consists of three courses that have been specifically curated to compliment the flavours of Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo.

Alternatively, if you are entertaining at home, try one of these recipes, including the Tommy’s Margarita, a firm favourite with the Drinks Digest team.

Tommy’s Margarita

60ml Patrón Reposado

30ml lime juice

15ml agave nectar, to taste

Lime wheel or wedge for garnish

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain

onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

Mile High Margarita

45ml Patrón Añejo

30ml Citrónage Orange Liqueur

30ml pineapple juice

15ml lime juice

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Lime wheel for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients except Angostura Bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously to chill.

Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice. Add 3 dashes of Angostura Bitters over the top. Garnish with a

lime wheel.