Rewild releases sustainable prosecco

Duxton Vineyard’s sustainable wine range, Rewild, is launching two new drops, Rewild 2022 Prosecco, and Rewild 2022 Fiano.

Made with minimal intervention and 100% vegan-friendly, new sustainable Rewild Prosecco will be available from October 3 exclusively across Dan Murphy’s stores nationally, with Rewild Fiano launching on October 31.

Both have an affordable price tag of $9.99. Select BWS stores will also be welcoming the Rewild range, excluding Prosecco, onto their shelves from October 31.

Rewild 2022 Prosecco has already received high praise at the Riverland Wine Show, taking in a Gold medal (95 points), with a Bronze medal (88 points) for the Rewild 2022 Fiano. These scores were attained alongside a Gold medal (95 points) for the vineyard’s Rewild 2022 Rosé, and a Silver medal (92 points) for their Rewild 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Rewild Senior Winemaker Tony Allen said:“We are really pleased with the Riverland Wine Show results and full credit is due to the hardworking Duxton Vineyards team who have dedicated so much of their time to creating these wines that not only reflect the unique landscape of the Southern Murray Darling region but our steadfast commitment to sustainability, taking proactive steps towards improving the environment.

“We are really proud that Rewild offers a vibrant and delicious wine range for the eco-conscious consumer at a fantastic price.”

General Manager Wayne Ellis said: “At Duxton Vineyards we aim to raise the industry bar for sustainability. We want to actively do something to better the climate; to make a positive impact as a grower and producer. Rewild is a new wine range that has a genuine focus on sustainability – from grape growing and winemaking right through to production and packaging.”