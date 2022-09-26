Four Pillars releases bottled martini

Four Pillars has added a bottled Double Gin Martini to its line up. The latest release requires nothing more than an icy-cold freezer, an icy-cold glass and maybe a Sicilian olive as a garnish.

Inside the Four Pillars’ Double Gin Martini bottle are two gins from the distillery – Olive Leaf Gin, which is savoury and textural; and Fresh Yuzu Gin which is citrussy and bright. The two combine to create a multi-layered mouthful of a martini. Aromatic Lillet Blanc adds floral notes and Toji Daiginjo Saké brings a textural structure. Yuzu bitters and a whisper of saline solution round it out.

No stirring is required – the drink is ready to go, perhaps with a lemon twist or Sicilian olive to garnish.

Four Pillars Double Gin Martini is available from www.fourpillarsgin.com and the Gin Shops at the Four Pillars Healesville Distillery and Four Pillars Surry Hills Laboratory at RRP$60.00. 550ml ABV 22.8%

The release follows Four Pillars’ adding two new gins in tins to its range for summer: Fresh Yuzu Gin & Soda and Bloody Shiraz Gin & Tonic.

Fresh Yuzu Gin & Soda is Four Pillar’s first RTD can using soda rather than tonic as the mixer, meaning lower calories but lots of flavour. The Highball-style drink is supercharged with yuzu flavour thanks to an incredibly concentrated Fresh Yuzu Gin base that is combined with clean and crisp carbonated water. Just like the original G&T can, the extra yuzu in the gin distillation means the drink is essentially already garnished, so all consumers need to do is crack it open and enjoy.

The Bloody Shiraz Gin RTD features hyper-concentrated Bloody Shiraz Gin mixed with bespoke tonic and a dash of lemon to cut through that natural Shiraz sweetness.

