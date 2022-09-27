The most popular pubs in NSW

Patrons have the chance to vote for their favourite pubs at the 2022 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence, with thousands of votes for hotels everywhere from Gulgong to Nambucca Heads.

It’s the first time in its 150 year history that the AHA NSW has had a “People’s Choice Award” category at the awards, which will be held at The Cutaway, Barangaroo on 24 October.

With almost 20,000 votes counted so far, it’s a close race with only a few votes separating the leading NSW pubs.

AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said: “It’s exciting to see pub patrons really embrace this new category after what’s been a

hard few years for hotels.

“Big and small venues, city and country – the number of votes coming in shows there’s a lot of love out there for the local pub. I’d encourage everyone to get out and vote for their favourite hotel – any could win.”

The current leading ‘people’s choice’ locals (in alphabetical order) are:

Camden Valley Inn, Cawdor

Collie Hotel, Collie

Commercial Hotel, Aberdeen

Fernhill Tavern, Port Macquarie

Fortune of War, The Rocks (pictured main)

Gerogery Hotel, Gerogery

Hotel Steyne, Manly

Huntlee Tavern, North Rothbury

Lakeside Village Tavern, Raymond Terrace

Oriental Hotel, Mudgee

Pippi’s At The Point Hotel, Speers Point (above)

Ploughmans Rest Tavern, Wongarbon

The Burwood Inn, Merewether

The Cauliflower Hotel, Waterloo (below)

The Fiddler, Rouse Hill

The Marayong Hotel, Kings Park

The Prince of Wales Hotel, Gulgong

The Windsor Castle Hotel, East Maitland

Universal Sydney, Darlinghurst

V Wall Pavilion, Nambucca Heads

Voting in the “People’s Choice” category ends at 11.59pm on 30 September 2022. To vote for your favourite local go to https://www.ahaawardsnsw.com.au/peoples-choice

A full list of finalists for this year’s AHA NSW Awards for Excellence can be found at

www.ahaawardsnsw.com.au