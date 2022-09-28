Aviation American Gin has joined with Ryan Reynolds to celebrate the opening of its distillery and visitor centre in Portland, Oregon.

The state-of-the-art facility features an intimate tasting room, exceptional draft cocktail bar and gift shop. As part of the interactive experience, visitors can get a sneak peek at co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ office, which doubles as an escape room, inviting guests to solve a series of puzzles and identify various Easter eggs to get out.

The new Aviation Gin experience offers guests a behind the scenes look at how Aviation Gin is distilled in its uniquely American style.

“About three years ago, we set out to create a one-of-a-kind distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to get a look at how we make the world’s greatest spirit – Aviation American Gin, that is,” said Reynolds.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and everyone – 21 years and older – is welcome.

“If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory.”

Helmed by award-winning industry veteran and Distillery Director, Hollie Stephenson, the facility will offer educational tours of the distillation process and bottling line, as well as tasting flights and unique seasonal draft cocktails.

“Portland, Oregon is such a vibrant city with a rich, unrivaled spirits & cocktail scene,” said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President at Diageo.

“We’re proud to be opening the Aviation American Gin Distillery in the company’s hometown. Knowing how beloved the brand is, we’re excited to invite consumers to explore, sip and learn about how our premium, uniquely American-style gin is distilled.”

The distillery will be serving six draft cocktails that will rotate seasonally, starting with: Ryan’s Nitro Negroni, Fizzy Bees Knees, Grapefruit Collins, Aviation G&T, Saturn and the Flora Dora.

Watch Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious introduction to the distillery below: