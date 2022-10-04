Mumm releases Tasmanian sparkling wine

Maison Mumm has joined with Pernod Ricard Winemakers Group White and Sparkling Winemaker Trina Smith to create a Tasmanian sparkling wine.

The newest sparkling wine in the Mumm Terroir range, Mumm Tasmania Brut Pristige, joins the Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige and Mumm Marlborough Vintage Rosé from New Zealand that launched in 2020 to great acclaim.

Tasmanian sparkling wine sales in the domestic off-trade have grown at an astronomic rate over the past two years, from $46million in July 2020 to $74million in July 2022.

Smith worked closely with G.H. Mumm Chef de Caves, Laurent Fresnet, to perfect Mumm Tasmania, with Fresnet travelling to Australia to see the 2022 vintage wines and the quality of the vineyards in northern Tasmania.

Fresnet said: “Maison Mumm has been celebrating pinot noir from the terroir of Champagne since 1827. Partnering with Trina opened up knowledge of the terroir and producers to source the best grapes. With Mumm Tasmania, we are revealing a new expression of pinot noir, with the same quest for the utmost quality, and in line with Maison Mumm’s style.”

Smith said: “I was thrilled to introduce Tasmania as the region to source grapes for our Terroir series and couldn’t wait to collaborate with Laurent Fresnet. There’s no better Australian region for sparkling wine, and I look forward to sharing this new release with sparkling wine appreciators around the nation.”

Mumm Tasmania Brut Prestige is produced using méthode traditionnelle, the same process used by Maison Mumm. A complex, long and demanding practice that allows the wines to fully develop a wealth of flavours.

Mumm Tasmania emphasises this sophisticated style with complex aromas of warm spices and red berries balanced by delicate acidity, resulting in a refined wine with powerful length.

Mumm Tasmania Brut Prestige is available from late October for RRP $40, joining Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige RRP $40 and Mumm Marlborough Vintage Rosé RRP $45. The wines are available at liquor retailers nationally.

