FIRST LOOK: Mumm returns to Birdcage at Melbourne Cup

Pernod Ricard has reveals its plans for its G.H. Mumm Birdcage marquee at the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The Champagne House is raising a glass to welcome back the nation’s most iconic event, with a trackside experience that has been two years in the making. It will open the gates to the double-storey Le Jardin de la Maison Mumm in the heart of the Birdcage.​

Inspired by the sophisticated, manicured style of the Parisian jardin d’agréments of centuries past, the marquee’s theme is synonymous with the history of the Mumm family, whose members were known for hosting their closest friends within the gardens at their vineyards and Maison.​

Pernod Ricard said guests will be transported to the conviviality of the ‘Pleasure Garden’ era with a modern interpretation that will take them on a sensory journey to a place of sumptuous recreation and joie de vivre.​

As the official Champagne of the Melbourne Cup Carnival for the past 13 years, Pernod Ricard Australia Marketing Director Eric Thomson said G.H. Mumm was thrilled to be back trackside with the Victorian Racing Club to celebrate this milestone moment.

“This year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival feels momentous for G.H. Mumm as we can now return to Flemington after two years away,” Thomson said.

“We want our Birdcage marquee to bring people together, something we’ve all missed in recent years, and create a moment of celebration and enjoyment in a luxurious setting fitting of a luxury champagne house,” Thomson said.

“Joining us in Australia for the first time for Melbourne Cup Carnival, will be our G.H. Mumm Chef de Caves Laurent Fresnet, who we have been consulting with on bringing together the best of Mumm’s cuvées with the ultimate culinary experience.”

Hero moments in the marquee will include the outstanding Garden Gates for the ultimate photo moment; sculptural floral arrangements befitting an ornamental French garden; an electro-acoustic harpist, reframing the instrument’s classical origins; and hidden spaces to try exclusive cuvées.

Guests will be treated to French and garden inspired canapés, roaming oyster shuckers and curated G.H. Mumm cocktails, with Mumm’s iconic tap-tap champagne bottle moment set to take place on each race day at an ornate fountain overlooking the Le Jardin de la Maison Mumm.

Australian culinary maestro Joel Bickford will design the menu for the marquee’s private dining room, celebrating his journey from the Blue Mountains to Executive Chef of Shell House Sydney by pairing each RSRV Champagne with a bespoke canapé.

The invite-only space will allow guests to discover G.H. Mumm’s most prestigious cuvées – RSRV – which has been reserved for a circle of insiders for almost 200 years.

Iconic Mumm Melbourne Cup moments

The race that stops a nation has been integral to the Champagne House’s success in Australia and more than 275,000 glasses of champagne are usually consumed at Flemington during Cup week.

As The Age reported in 2020: “Prior to its sponsorship, Mumm had a mere 4% market share locally. Now it has 23% and is number one.”

Here is a gallery of some of Mumm’s previous lavish Melbourne Cup creations:

World-famous Birdcage makes a glorious comeback

This year the globally renowned Birdcage will be themed ‘Paradiso’ and transport visitors to a social wonderland.

Featuring lush landscapes and opulent structures, the Paradiso Birdcage will be heroed by ‘The Bird Bath Bar’, a central meeting place that will include a series of retail bars and dining experiences all connected by a collection of terraces and gardens.

Reflecting European glamour, guests will be encouraged to explore and experience a number of interactive moments and pop ups throughout The Birdcage including an affogato hour, seafood station, live entertainment and much more.

The Birdcage will also feature an exclusive all day dining space called Villa Paradiso, where guests will enjoy a fine-dining degustation experience prepared by one of Australia’s most renowned chefs.

The Birdcage will include an all-star line-up of VRC partner marquees including Lexus, Network 10, Kennedy, Furphy, Penfolds, G.H. Mumm, Tabcorp and News Corp.

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is traditionally one of Victoria’s biggest sporting and cultural events, attracting more than 300,000 racegoers to Flemington and generating over $430 million for the Victorian economy each year.