Scott McWilliam joins WithWine

Sixth-generation winemaker Scott McWilliam has joined Australian winery software provider WithWine in the newly created role of DTC Educator.

McWilliam is well-known for his expertise in both winemaking and wine education. Throughout his career he has championed Australian wine both home and abroad, particularly in the USA and China. He rose to the rank of Senior Winemaker and Winery Manager at McWilliam’s Wines and established himself as one of Australia’s leading wine industry professionals. His passion for wine education led him to complete the Wine & Spirits Education Trust, Diploma in Wine, and to become an accredited and active WSET educator.

WithWine said McWilliam was uniquely qualified to guide its team in the goal of creating a holistic software solution that works for the wine industry. He also has the experience required to educate wineries on the advantages of owning their direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and the benefits they can provide their business.

“Scott has been a longtime supporter of WithWine’s vision of making it easier for wineries to sell directly to their customers,” said Richard Owens, Founder of WithWine.

“We are beyond excited to have Scott on board the WithWine team as DTC Educator. His experience in both the wine industry and wine education will be invaluable to both our team and to our winery clients.”

“My passion for the global wine industry is driven by both legacy and innovation,” says Scott. “I’m excited to join the team at WithWine as DTC Educator.”

In addition to this new role at WithWine, McWilliam will continue his important work championing Australian wine as Global Brand Ambassador of McWilliam’s Wines as well as his recently announced new position as a facilitator to Qantas Sommelier in the Sky programme.

McWilliam is the latest of the industry experts to join WithWine, following the recently awarded Legend of the Vines Andrew Caillard MW who came onboard as Associate Director in September 2021.