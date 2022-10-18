Benriach announces first-ever NFT

Benriach is merging old with new by launching a luxury twinset – Benriach The Forty and one Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured – exclusively as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Only 10 twinsets will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits. It will be the only time these incredibly limited edition expressions are available anywhere in the world as a bespoke twinset.

Along with the digital NFT providing the right to acquire both bottles, and a certificate of authenticity from BlockBar, NFT owners of record as of December 2, 2022 7:00 AM AEST, will receive an invitation for an exclusive event at Benriach’s Speyside distillery, meeting the creative team of whisky makers at Benriach.

Master Blender for Benriach Rachel Barrie said: “We are hugely excited that the launch of Benriach The Forty and Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured will happen via NFT marketplace BlockBar.com.

“Fine bourbon casks have gradually developed exquisite notes of honeyed pomelo and lush orchard fruits to create Benriach The Forty, one of the oldest ever peated whiskies released from Speyside.

“Over the decades of maturation, the smoky character of peated Benriach spirit refines and mellows, transforming into ripe fruit sweetness. This intricate character is interwoven with dark notes of chocolate, rich plum and smooth walnut from port casks sourced from the Douro Valley in Portugal.

“Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured is the finest example of Benriach matured with creative consideration. The liquid was ingeniously nurtured in small octave casks, which are an eighth of the size of a regular cask. These casks were crafted from the staves of American oak bourbon casks, rich with indulgent orchard and dark fruits and a flawless silken oak finish. It is a testament to our history of creativity in cask exploration.”

The twinset will include bespoke customisation on the packaging and will be securely stored by BlockBar until redeemed. Buyers can also trade their NFT within the blockbar.com marketplace, store it in their virtual bar, or gift it through BlockBar’s new gifting platform.

BlockBar co-founder and CEO Dov Falic said: “We are delighted that Benriach has chosen to partner with BlockBar to launch its first ever NFT. We look forward to building a great relationship together and releasing more exclusive drops for our BlockBar community.”

Initially priced at AUD$12,800, each NFT is available to purchase with ETH or credit card.

