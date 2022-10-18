All Saints Estate opens new cellar door

All Saints Estate has opened doors to its new cellar door in Rutherglen, which will be followed by the launch of the flagship restaurant KIN this summer. ​

​The two-phased launch follows a multimillion redevelopment by siblings Eliza, Nick and Angela Brown, positioning the winery as a leading wine tourism destination in Australia.



​Restoring a heritage-listed castle built in 1864, the Brown siblings engaged Technē Architecture + Interior Design to deliver their vision to seamlessly weaving the development into the existing red brick building, natural light and a stunning outlook across the old vineyards and duck pond. ​

“This tremendous redevelopment will not only lift the profile of Rutherglen as an international tourist destination, but also inject more energy into the region. We have modernised this space while maintaining the castle’s authenticity. The project provides connection to our incredible landscape and acknowledges our rich family history, in addition to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Eliza Brown, Director, All Saints Estate.

Upon entering the cellar door, guests follow a concrete walkway to the tasting area with a bullnose-shaped terrazzo and timber bar.

​Three large tables sit in the main space for bookable tastings, with a private tasting room available for intimate special occasions, and a retail area sharing the Brown’s stories on family, winemaking and viticulture.

​Connected to the cellar door, the Terrace Restaurant will be replaced by KIN, an elegant restaurant with stunning vistas of the vineyard and duck pond. KIN’s modern-Australian menu will feature the very best of the northeast region’s produce and ingredients thoughtfully sourced from All Saints Estate.

