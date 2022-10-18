-196 adds Double Grape flavour

Following the phenomenally successful 2021 launch of -196 Double Lemon, Beam Suntory is introducing -196 Double Grape.

Double Lemon has been the number one RTD launch in the past five years, according to IRI data (Coles/Indies to 19/06/22).

The decision for Beam to add to its -196 portfolio locally was also fuelled by several market trends including a desire for light RTD high ABV drinks. This RTD segment is growing in value at +52% vs LY, which is 3.5 times faster than light RTDs with a regular ABV of less than 5%.

-196 Double Grape is slated to reach shelves across all major retailers nationally by late October 2022.

Utilising Suntory’s proprietary Freeze Crush Infusion Technology like its lemon counterpart, -196 Double Grape takes whole grapes frozen in liquid nitrogen at a temperature of -196°C and pulverizes them to capture all the sourness, sweetness and aroma of the fruit and natural flavours. This powder is then soaked in shochu and vodka, topped with refreshing soda water.

The RTD offers 0 grams of sugar and 112 calories per can and is forecast to prove popular among consumers seeking out better-for-you options, which has seen the sugar-free RTD market dollar value grow +29% vs YA2.

“Beam Suntory is in a unique position with the popularity of Strong Zero and now -196 within our Australian target consumer, and with that, we plan to cement our leadership role in bringing authentic and unmistakably Japanese flavours to this market,” says Beam Suntory Marketing Director Trent Chapman.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the launch of -196 Double Grape ahead of the key summer period and are confident this flavour will translate in the Australian market – both with those familiar with the original Strong Zero Double Grape in Japan, as well as our new local -196 fans.”

-196 Double Grape is set to reach the shelves of all major liquor retailers from late October 2022. -196 Double Grape & -196 Double Lemon (ABV 6%) both have an RRP of $23 (four pack) and $49 (10 pack).

Australian success fuels international expansion

Following the popularity of Double Lemon in Australia, Suntory is aiming to replicate that success in North America.

“Australia is a very important test market for the global strategy,” Makoto Kitaura, a senior general manager at Suntory, told Reuters.

“If we have a success in Australia, then other Western countries like the US, the UK may have an interest to try a new brand. And we can see huge growth potential with the US market.”

The global canned cocktail market is now the fastest growing alcoholic drink segment. It saw double-digit sales growth during the pandemic, and Suntory believes global canned cocktail sales will double again from 2020 levels to more than $60 billion in 2030.