PATRÓN Perfectionists top 10 announced

Ten Australian bartenders have moved through to the final of the PATRÓN Perfectionists after triumphing in the Hometown Hero entry challenge.

The challenge required entrants to develop a cocktail that blends PATRÓN Silver tequila with the bartender’s local culture, using ingredients from a prescribed list, the Pantry. The initial entry submissions were judged on appeal, appearance, inspiration, and originality.

PATRÓN Tequila Execution Manager Joey Chisholm said: “This year’s competition called for bartenders to hero PATRÓN Silver along with a local ingredient that was close to their heart and we were blown away with the quality of entries! We had 152 entries from all over Australia and every single one of them was amazing – a true testament to the quality of bartenders in Australia.

“Following two long days of judging the top 10 were selected and I believe it’s the strongest field of bartenders Australia has seen. We are excited by a great mix of old dogs and exciting young rookies.”

PATRÓN Perfectionists Top 10

Alex Boon – Pearl Diver Cocktails & Oyster, Melbourne

Andie Bulley – Savile Row, Brisbane

Bec Bayley – Before + After, Brisbane (‘Folktale’, pictured main)

Chris Tilley – Neon Palms & Volare Bar, Perth

Etien Celzner – Rude Boy, Hobart

Haadee Bahar – Mimi’s & Will’s, Sydney (‘Silver Lining’, above)

Kayla Reid – Nick & Nora’s, Melbourne

Martin McConnell – Frogs Hollow Saloon, Brisbane

Storm Evans – Cantina OK!

Talis Heggart – Shotgun Willie’s & Memphis Slim’s House of Blues, Adelaide

The PATRÓN Perfectionists top 10 finalists will now present their entry challenge cocktail in addition to another challenge at the next round of judging in Sydney during early November.

The Australian winner will go on to compete against another 18 countries and cruise liners will take part in the much-coveted global finals experience taking place at Hacienda PATRÓN, Mexico, in March 2023.

During the global finals, bartenders will undertake a new series of challenges, testing each part of a bartender’s skillset.

The PATRÓN Perfectionists celebration party and winner’s announcement will take place on 9 November 2022 in Sydney.

