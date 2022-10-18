Jack Daniel’s releases Tennessee Apple & Soda

Jack Daniel’s has announced the launch of its new Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple & Soda RTD in Australia.

The RTD category has been the fastest-growing drinks segment globally by volume since 2018, with dark RTD non-cola offerings growing at 10% and Jack Daniel’s the number one RTD trademark in Australia, selling more than 4 million cases per year.

“We know that ready-to-drink consumers are seeking out new flavours to try and the demand for flavour innovation is higher than we have seen,” said Emily Nget, Jack Daniel’s Assistant Brand Manager.

“With Tennessee Apple & Soda, we have created a drink that mixes the unique whiskey profile of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with juicy green apple and a refreshing soda mixer. The end result is a flavour forward and sessionable pre-mix beverage that can be enjoyed anytime of the day.

“We believe that the vibrant green, slim-line can will help the product stand out from other Jack Daniel’s offerings and will attract consumers looking to explore within the dark RTD category.”

Packed in 330 mL cans and at 4.4% ALC/VOL, each can contains 1.1 standard drinks.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple & Soda will be available in bottle shops and select on premise venues around the country from mid October with an RRP of $23 for a four pack.

Nget added: “The convenient format and crisp flavour makes Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple & Soda the perfect drink at afternoon BBQs, the local bar and everything in between. Jack Daniel’s has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since launching its first RTD more than 30 years ago and our latest NPD proves we’re listening to consumer demand and continuing to lead the industry.”

RTD market predicted to grow by 24%