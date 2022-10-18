Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week returns

The annual Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week will return to Australia in November for a 10-day celebration of one of the world’s favourite classic cocktails.

The Old Fashioned was the second most ordered classic in the world’s elite bars last year, according to Drinks International.

From 5-14 November, more than 200 bars, including Dean and Nancy on 22 (Sydney, NSW), Bar Margaux (Melbourne, VIC), Lockwood (Gold Coast, QLD), and Chin Chin (Sydney, NSW and Melbourne, VIC) and more, will transform for the festival with unique cocktail experiences and food pairings.

Bartenders will offer guests expert tips for how they can manipulate the four key ingredients – whiskey, sugar, bitters and citrus garnish – to create an entirely different experience with each Old Fashioned.

Carmen Hartwich, Woodford Reserve Brand Ambassador, Brown-Forman ANZPI said: “We are so excited to bring Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned Week back to Australia this year. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before, with an amazing line-up of events at some of the country’s most incredible venues, showcasing the best of our food and drink scene.”

Beyond the drink itself, the celebration will host one-of-a-kind events, cocktail masterclasses, luxurious food pairing dinners, educational sessions on the history of Woodford Reserve’s craftsmanship, urban bar trails and delicious cocktails curated by award-winning Australian bartenders.

For more information, visit www.woodfordreserve.com/oldfashionedweek/