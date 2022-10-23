Scarborough releases new generation wine range

Following in the footsteps of their parents, Hunter Valley legends Ian and Merralea Scarborough, the next generation of the Scarborough family have launched a new wine range.

Affectionally named Keepers of the Flame, these small-parcel wines have sustainability at their heart and are produced by Liz Riley, Jerome Scarborough and Sally Scarborough.

While it has been a tough few years, with the Hunter Valley seeing more than its fair share of disasters – including drought, bushfires, COVID-19 and floods – the 2019, 2020 and 2021 vintages of Keepers of the Flame Chardonnay are now ready to be enjoyed.

Jerome Scarborough said: “We’re committed to protecting the future of Hunter Valley winemaking, as well as the legacy our parents have worked hard for. This new range has been an amazing opportunity to work with my sister and wife to showcase some of the smaller parcels in our amazing vineyards.”

Sally Scarborough added: “The new wines are a promise to my future self to take care of things and keep pushing the boundaries, whilst staying true to our Hunter Valley roots.”

Scarborough Wine Co is working alongside Hunter Valley Landcare to trial new initiatives, such as planting biodiversity plots in the vineyards to support the health of the land across the region. An ever-evolving toolkit is being utilised, which includes applying sunscreens on the vines in hot weather, planting different species in the vineyards midrow, and now employing helicopters to spray vines during increasingly wet weather.

If the last few years have taught the family anything, it is the ability to evolve.

Award-winning viticulturist Liz Riley said: “The Hunter Valley is the oldest wine region in the country and a place which has seen an enormous amount of change.

“Now more than ever, an evolution is needed in the vineyard. It goes without saying that sustainable practices which encourage biodiversity are integral, but this must also be balanced with ways of working, which allow us to survive and thrive in unpredictable climates.”

Both the vineyard and winery are members of Sustainable Winegrowing Australia, working towards certification.

Keepers of the Flame will be available as a trio of the 2019-2021 vintage releases, as well as sold individually. RRP: $100 single bottle

Available exclusively from www.scarboroughwine.com.au