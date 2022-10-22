FIRST LOOK: Furphy returns to the Birdcage at Melbourne Cup

Lion has revealed its plans for the return of The Furphy Marquee to the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Birdcage.

The Furphy Marquee will be pouring pints to welcome back one of the nation’s most celebrated sporting events, The Melbourne Cup Carnival, with a distinctive trackside experience that has been two years in the making.

The Furphy Marquee will combine two realms of Furphy: the historical side, in a nod to the Furphy family’s rich Australian heritage, and the modern, cheeky beer brand.

The Furphy Marquee will once again incorporate historical elements throughout its design, including the iconic Furphy water tanks.

MADE.Experiences and Spacecube have joined forces to design and construct the bespoke space, which is the largest consumer facing Spacecube structure built to date anywhere in the world. Weighing in at over 108 tonnes, the 935 square metre space will be the life of The Birdcage, housing multiple bars, live entertainment and unparalleled views of the racetrack.

As the official beer partner of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, this will be Furphy’s fifth year in the Birdcage, and the marquee will be the largest on ground with capacity for 400 punters.

“This year’s Melbourne Cup Carnival feels especially momentous for Furphy, as we make our return to Flemington after two long years watching on from afar,” Furphy Brand Director Chris Allan said.

“2022 has seen the hospitality and events industry come back to life and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be giving our loyal customers a never-before seen experience in Australia – this blend of old-age and new-age will produce a refreshing world-class experience.

“We want the Furphy Marquee to bring our customers together and celebrate the resilience of our industry over the past few years. From bartenders to publicans and retailers…we look forward to getting together and toasting the Carnival with a cold Furphy in hand,” Allan said.

Guests can enjoy the best trackside views in The Furphy Marquee and be entertained by both DJ Jesse Brooks and Jared Becker on the saxophone. The Furphy Marquee attendees will be treated to a tailored menu pairing of food and beer, championing Furphy as one of the key ingredients with a Beef and Furphy Pie and Furphy Burger.

