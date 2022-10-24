Talisker releases oldest, rarest whisky

Talisker has announced the Australian launch of its oldest release to date – Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

The whisky was inspired by an expedition to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope, led by Talisker’s partner in ocean conservation Parley for the Oceans.

Only 1997 bottles of the whisky will be released globally. Nurtured for more than four decades and finished in marine oak casks, the rare 44-year-old expression combines enticing aromas and sweet, smoky maritime accents. It is an elemental Talisker with a wonderfully oily-smooth texture and umami-rich taste with a sweet chilli-pepper finish.

With support from Talisker, Parley for the Oceans undertook an expedition to one of the world’s largest sea kelp forests near the Cape of Good Hope. The mission ship explored into ‘The Great African Sea Forest’, where the expedition team of scientists, activists and filmmakers took a dive into its depths.

On board the ship were Talisker cask staves, which were later charred using a small amount of sustainably farmed Scottish sea kelp and stave wood shavings, before finishing the whisky’s maturation journey. This exceptional whisky was then finished in these marine oak casks before bottling.

Diageo National Whisky Ambassador Katie Nagar said: “We are excited to launch Talisker 44-Year-Old: Forests of the Deep in Australia. This limited release embodies the rugged, wild spirit of the oceans with a rich maritime taste of smoky-sweet intensity. With just 1,997 bottles available worldwide, this is a truly one-of-a kind chance to try Talisker’s oldest ever release. And we are proud it is playing a role in rewilding the seas alongside Parley for the Oceans so they can be enjoyed by

generations to come.”

Parley for the Oceans Founder & CEO Cyril Gutsch said: “Kelp forests are the planet’s underwater architects, and a powerful blue carbon force within the ecosystem that makes Earth habitable. They support biodiversity and sequester and store carbon dioxide more efficiently than the rainforests.

“This very special and rare edition of Talisker whisky is a tribute to the beauty and fragility of these great forests of the deep, and our collaborative mission to support their protection.”

Talisker and Parley’s long-term partnership continues to raise awareness and support the protection and preservation of 100 million square metres of marine ecosystems around the world by 2023.

Talisker 44YO: Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky is bottled at an ABV of 43.8% and is available in Australia at an RRP of $5750 from Dan Murphy’s and leading independent liquor stores from 24 October 2022.