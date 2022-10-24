Croser unveils new botanicals range

Croser has launched a new premium sparkling range infused with signature botanicals from 78 Degrees Distillery.

The innovative range launches with Croser NV X 78o and Croser NV Rosé X 78o, which tap into the booming spritz culture that shows no signs of slowing.

The wines are co-crafted in South Australia’s celebrated Adelaide Hills region – led by Croser’s award-winning winemaker Teresa Heuzenroeder and 78 Degrees’ celebrated distiller Tim Gniel.

“Croser X 78 o is unlike anything else that’s on the market and we are really excited to introduce this innovation to the current generation of sparkling enthusiasts and Croser fans,” said Jack Glover, Marketing Director, Accolade Wines.

“The vibrant range is perfect for those who want to experiment with their palate and experience a new type of premium sparkling – whatever the occasion may be.”

The Croser X 78 o range is made using the ‘traditional method’, like Croser NV, however during the winemaking process bespoke botanicals crafted by 78 Degrees Distillery are added, providing a unique infusion of botanical aromas and flavours to the sparkling wine.

78 Degrees distiller Tim Gniel said: “At 78 Degrees Distillery, our team prides itself on continuing to push boundaries and challenge tradition, all with a uniquely Australian signature. Our craft botanicals, handpicked and blended with Croser Sparkling, celebrate the abundance of quality, local ingredients we have at our fingertips and represent our core values of being mindfully sourced and sustainably made.”

The new Croser NV X 78 o and Croser NV Rosé X 78 o are available at Dan Murphy’s nationally, the Petaluma/Croser cellar door and online at http://www.croser.com.au at RRP $32 from October 17, with the Croser NV X 78 o also available at select BWS stores. The Croser X 78 o range is also available at select on-premise venues around the country.

This by-the-glass sparkling wine innovation is a game changer