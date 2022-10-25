Lennox Hastie to host one-off The Balvenie dinner

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced an ambassadorship with Australian chef and culinary pioneer Lennox Hastie.

Hastie has taken the role of The Balvenie Maker for 2022, The Balvenie’s annual project that champions modern creatives who dedicate their lives to excelling in their craft.

The chef helms Sydney’s Firedoor restaurant, which is featured on Netflix Chef’s Table. He has crafted an intimate dinner – The Balvenie x Lennox Hastie Experience – an intimate evening featuring a five-course menu paired with The Balvenie’s iconic collection of Single Malts, and two rare cask samples from The Balvenie Distillery in Scotland.

With ingredients such as aged barrel of pork and forgotten rum mustard to complement The Balvenie’s 14-Year-Old Caribbean Cask, to oyster mushrooms in sherry caramel matched with an exclusive tasting of a 12-Year-Old European Oak Cask sample, the menu has been specially created for the one-off event in residence at Firedoor on 21 November 2022.

“To be a Maker, pouring your heart into your craft so that you can master it, is innate to me,” Hastie said.

“I have spent years learning the art of cooking with fire, becoming completely consumed by it, trying things again and again, sometimes failing, but persevering each time in an attempt to be as close as possible to perfection.

“This is the first time I have chosen to collaborate with a brand in this way; what sets The Balvenie apart for me is the heart and the passion that goes into each bottle. Our shared values of dedication, commitment, and obsession in achieving ultimate craftsmanship is what enticed me to create something as special and unique as The Balvenie x Lennox Hastie Experience at Firedoor.

“After two years in the making, I look forward to bringing it to life for our guests on the 21st November, celebrating the heart that has gone into this carefully crafted menu, paired with some iconic and never before tasted Balvenie single malts.”

The Balvenie Brand Ambassador Ross Blainey said: “Since our very first meeting, it was clear that Lennox embodies everything it is to be a true born Maker. As we talked about how he got under the skin of cooking with fire, you could see the striking passion for what he does, and I felt there were so many similarities between what these two worlds stand for.

“The Balvenie believes that craftsmanship takes skill, but ultimate craftsmanship requires heart and it’s this core belief that led us to collaborate on this special project.”

The ticket price of $475 includes the five-course curated menu paired with a selection of The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky, a bottle of The Balvenie 12-Year-Old DoubleWood signed by Lennox Hastie, and all beverages on the night.

To enter the ballot for your chance to purchase a ticket, visit thebalvenie.com/the-balvenie-x-lennox-hastie-experience/