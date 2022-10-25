St Hubert’s The Stag leaps into rewilding

St Hubert’s The Stag is partnering with environmental restoration company AirSeed to help preserve biodiversity, protect ecosystems and tackle climate change.

Over the next 12 months St Hubert’s The Stag has committed to planting seed pods for 100,000 trees via AirSeed’s advanced drone technology, across areas of Australia impacted by extreme weather conditions and the effects of a changing climate.

Treasury Premium Brand’s Marketing and Category Director Ben Culligan said: “With our roots quite literally embedded in agriculture, it’s crucial as an industry we do what we can when it comes to preserving the Australian landscape. St Hubert’s The Stag has long had a focus on the wilderness, so the opportunity to partner with a company such as AirSeed was a natural fit. Together, we’re committed to helping rewild some of Australia’s most fragile ecosystems and we’re incredibly proud to help champion AirSeed’s vital work.”

From March 2023, St Hubert’s The Stag will begin moving towards new, considered packaging featuring a lighter weight bottle, recycled paper labels and soy-based inks. These initiatives all help reduce the brand’s impact on the environment and is another step to cultivating a brighter future.

Consumers will be able to learn more about the partnership via a QR code located on each bottle and they’ll also have the opportunity to select which Australian location they would like to support, from AirSeed’s network of current projects.

“This partnership allows for genuine and impactful engagement – consumers can be brought on the journey, knowing St Hubert’s The Stag is making a tangible contribution to rewilding in Australia,” Culligan said.

“Additionally, the initiative makes a great talking point at social gatherings, or a truly meaningful gift.”

AirSeed is an Australian company combatting climate change and biodiversity loss by combining drone technology, artificial and data driven intelligence with their proprietary seed pod biotechnology. Planting at a rate almost 25 times faster than manual planting, the GPS-tracked seed pods improve habitats and carbon sequestration through scalable reforestation and re-vegetation.

AirSeed CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Walker said: “We’re proud to partner with St. Huberts The Stag. There is a genuine interest and investment in driving sustainability and they will now have a significant impact on important rewilding projects across Australia. Their team’s intention to not only restore land at scale but engage their grower networks and customers in meaningful ways, creates an opportunity to bring attention to the vital work required to preserve our natural world.”

St Hubert’s The Stag wines are available from leading liquor stores nationwide.

