Liquor licensing overhaul for NSW

The NSW Government has announced plans to overhaul our current liquor licensing system to simplify and streamline processes.

Hospitality and Racing CEO James Hebron said the government wants to make it easier for licensed premises to start and grow by cutting red tape and reducing the number of liquor licences required to run a hospitality business.

“The new model proposes to align planning and liquor licensing approval processes to reduce overlap and duplication,” Hebron said.

“It also proposes we adopt a ‘licence builder’ approach, to enable licensees to expand and diversify their offerings, through extensions that can be added to a basic licence.

“These proposed reforms will not only make it easier to do business, they will reduce licensing costs and ultimately boost business’ bottom line.”

Other proposals outlined in the paper include:

Changes to make it easier and faster to start and operate a licensed business.

Licences to be tailored for individual businesses based on the risk associated with the sale and supply of alcohol.

Aligning the planning and liquor licensing systems to create a “one-stop shop,” where applicants can apply for a liquor licence and council development approval at the same time.

Streamlining consultation processes to make it simpler for people to comment applications for new liquor businesses.

Tightening regulations to ensure minors are only allowed in bottle shops if accompanied by a responsible adult.

New standard trading hours of 10am until midnight seven days a week, ending the requirement for venues to close at 10pm on Sundays.

Hebron said the Discussion Paper is the first of its kind since the current Liquor Act commenced in 2007. The paper takes into account the considerable change within the industry since that time.

“The government will carefully consider all feedback received throughout the consultation process, and will finalise the design of a new fit-for-purpose liquor licensing system that benefits both industry and the wider community,” Hebron said.

The Paper is available for public feedback through an online survey or by providing a written submission, details are available here.