ST. ALi and Young Henrys release Coffee Gin

Sydney brewers and distillers Young Henrys and South Melbourne-based specialty coffee roasters ST. ALi have joined together to launch ST. ALi x Young Henrys Coffee Gin, a sophisticated and soft blend available nationwide.



The new release blends hand-selected Peruvian coffee beans that showcase fruity, floral and caramel notes, with a fusion of cascara (dried coffee cherries) from Aida Batlle in El Salvador and piney juniper, topped off with an Angelica root and fruity Tasmanian Enigma hop.

“This collab was a great meeting of the minds and of values in ST. ALi and Young Henrys coming together to create something innovative, fun and delicious,” said Head Distiller Carla Daunton.

“Amazing ST. ALi coffee and delicious Young Henrys spirit combined to become a fantastic coffee gin! The best of both worlds in a glass.”

Daunton’s serving suggestions are a ST. ALi x Young Henrys Coffee Gin Negroni or a spin on a G&T with Long Rays Pacific Tonic, a slice of blood orange and a sprinkle of coffee beans.

The gin joins Young Henrys’ extensive catalogue of beers and spirits, including their Gin & Tonic tinnie, Ramblin’ Man Whiskey and award-winning Noble Cut Australian Gin.



Available for a limited time only, head to the Young Henrys website to find your nearest stockist. RRP: $65.