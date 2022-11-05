Electronic music duo Peking Duk have collaborated with First Nations owned and led Sobah Beverages to release a limited-edition non-alcoholic lager.

‘Peking Duk’s Fake Magic Lager’ is available exclusively on ING’s new Good Finds Market, a dedicated online marketplace that

supports Australian social enterprises.

The online market opens as research from ING reveals a third (35%) of Aussie adults want to buy from social enterprises more often, but a fifth (21%) of the nation do not know how to find them.

ING Good Finds Market spokesperson Carly Yanko said: “We’re thrilled to unveil the ING Good Finds Market. Coming out of a turbulent few years, we’ve learnt Aussies want to support social enterprises that create products which make a positive difference. This is backed by our research, which also uncovered a real missed opportunity – that one in five Aussies don’t

know where to find these types of products.

“ING’s Good Finds initiative seeks to solve this problem by creating an online shop that houses ING’s alumni of social enterprises that do good – making it easier for Aussies to pick up some good finds. And, all profits generated through the sale of the products on the site go directly back to the social enterprises to support their causes.”

‘Peking Duk’s Fake Magic Lager’ which is named after the duo’s dance-floor filler, is enriched with lion’s mane mushroom and all proceeds from the limited-edition lager will go back to Sobah to support its work promoting First Nations’ culture, arts, language, and history.

“We’ve been riding the non-alcohol wave for a while now – especially when we’re on tour and want to have a few pre-show drinks, without the headache. So, we’re stoked to partner with Sobah for the launch of INGgoodfinds.market to create our very own non-alcoholic lager to help Aussie’s cut back their alcohol intake,” Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles said.

Fellow Duk Adam Hyde added: “It’s even better that the sales from our beer will go to Sobah’s truly epic initiatives giving back to First Nations communities. We can’t wait for you all to try it.”

Dr Clinton Schultz, proud Gamilaraay man, psychologist and founder of Sobah Beverages said: “We’ve loved collab-ing with Peking Duk on this awesome project that will help us do more good and give back to grassroots organisations. Every single beer we sell, helps us on our mission to champion Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and reduce the stigma around socialising sober.

“Imagine the impact we could have if even half of Australians bought one thing from a social enterprise? That’s why initiatives like the ING Good Finds Market, that make it easier for Aussies to find and support businesses doing good, are so important.”

The INGgoodfinds.market launched on 29 October 2022 and will be open on four Saturdays until 19 November 2022. The market is open all day and features good finds from a number of Australian social enterprises.

The lagers are available exclusively at INGgoodfinds.market, retailing at $19 per 4-pack or nab a 24-pack for $92.

