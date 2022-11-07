Scott Allan joins The Whisky List

Sydney-based hospitality professional Scott Allan has joined The Whisky List as its National On-Premise Sales Lead.

Allan will focus on driving awareness and sales of online whisky retailer and distributor’s growing portfolio of premium whisky brands, including Hobart Whisky, Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory, Ledaig, Remnant, Decadent Drinks and Highlander Inn.

Allan has more than a decade of experience working in the on-premise, most recently as Bar Manager at NOLA Smokehouse

& Bar, where he oversaw one of Australia’s largest collections of American whiskies. His passion for whiskies and cocktails commenced much earlier having kicked off his career at The Lobo as a Barback, later working at Assembly Bar, Trolley’d and The Swinging Cat.

“As a bartender, I’ve been lucky enough to access so many opportunities to taste and to learn about whiskies and other spirits,” Allan said.

“For me, nothing beats being blown away by the flavour of something new, then learning how and why it tastes so damn good. I’m really excited to help The Whisky List bring that experience to more people, in world class venues all around Australia.”

Allan will also curate in-person events for consumers and the trade, including organising the popular annual Sydney Whisky Week festival. He has already seen success with executing events such as the Rye July Extravaganza & The American Whiskey Show 2022.

The Whisky List co-founder Oliver Maruda said hiring bartenders was core to the company’s growth strategy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with a bartender of Scott’s calibre joining The Whisky List,” Maruda said.

“His wealth of knowledge and experience in the category is a perfect fit for the role, and we can’t wait for Scott to visit venues with our excellent range of premium whiskies. He’s hit the ground running having already hosted a number of trade

and consumer tastings, as well as masterclasses in Sydney and Canberra. He’s currently scheduling visits for

training and tasting opportunities across Australia, starting with Melbourne in early December. There’ll be lots

of opportunities for your venue to discover some new whisky brands.”

Join Scott for a special free Hobart Whisky Trade Tasting

In his new role, Scott is currently organising a special trade-only tasting with whisky legend John Jarvis of Hobart Whisky on 21 November 2022.

The tasting is open to anyone in hospitality across Australia. If you work in a bar, run a bottleshop or are involved in the liquor industry, you are invited to join Scott for a very special whisky tasting and masterclass on one of Tasmania’s hidden gems, now emerging within the whisky industry – Hobart Whisky.

You will have the opportunity to taste five samples from Hobart Whisky, including two new Christmas special edition releases Hobart Whisky have bottled just for the trade.

Tasting line-up:

● Hobart Whisky Signature 47% ABV

● Hobart Whisky Pedro Ximénez Solera 46.1% ABV

● Hobart Whisky Bourbon Matured / Laphroaig Cask Finished 58.8% ABV

● NEW Hobart Whisky Barrel Aged Christmas Liqueur 30% ABV

● NEW Hobart Whisky Barrel Aged Christmas Liqueur Whisky 53% ABV

Register your interest here https://forms.gle/TiHFTUZeoHzbNHi57 by COB 11 November 2022.

Exploring Bunnahabhain Islay Whisky