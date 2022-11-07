Bundy brings back Rum Ball Liqueur

Bundaberg Rum is bringing back its hugely popular limited-edition Rum Ball Liqueur for the festive season. The liqueur has notes of warming rum, sweet spice, biscuit, vanilla, cocoa and coconut.

“Aussies love a sweet treat during the festive season, and they certainly love Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur,” said Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager.

“That’s why we’ve had our Famous Bundy Rum Distillers working hard developing more of the special festive drink featuring Bundaberg spirit infused with the finest Christmas flavours.”

The liqueur can be enjoyed neat over ice, or try it as a dessert by adding a dollop of ice cream in a short glass, pouring over the liqueur then sprinkling a crumbled rum ball on top.

Bundy fans have reacted with joy to the news.

Among the Facebook comments:

“Love this one. Tastes like Christmas in a bottle.”

“Bought this last year. Was gone in a matter of hours was enjoyed by all who had it and requested again this year.”

“This is so yummy. The bottle didn’t last long in our house.”

Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur is available now to purchase while stocks last across Australia for RRP $55 per bottle or buy in a 4-bottle bundle (with Royal Liqueur Chocolate & Coffee, Banana & Toffee and Salted Caramel) direct from the distillery or at www.bundabergrum.com.au for $169.95.

