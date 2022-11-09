Australia’s best sparkling wine

A sparkling wine made in Orange, NSW, has been crowned Best Australian Sparkling at the 2022 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.

Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs by Printhie Wines was awarded the prestigious National Champion Trophy.

Owned by the Swift family, Printhie Wines was established in 1996 by converting their grazing and cropping property into vineyards. The winery was added in 2004 with a new cellar door and restaurant completed in March of this year.

The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships are deemed to be the world’s most respected, comprehensive and rigorous sparkling wine competition. Nearly 1000 sparkling wines were judged over 11 days with 147 Gold and 249 Silver medals awarded to 21 countries in this year’s competition.

“It’s incredible to think that our family-owned winery has been recognised on the international stage,” said Ed Swift, owner of Printhie Wines.

“We started creating our traditional method Swift Sparkling range in 2010 and we’re thrilled that 12 years later we have received such a prestigious award.”

The Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs was also awarded Best in Class for Australian Blanc de Blancs with all five Swift Sparkling wines entered receiving a medal. The Swift 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Swift NV Cuvée, Swift NV Rosé and Swift 2014 Vintage were all awarded silver medals.

Australia triumphs at 2022 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships

For the first time Australia took third place on the medal leader board at the 2022 Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, behind France and Italy.

“This year saw the highest number and most medals ever awarded to Australian sparklings so to be crowned Best Australian Sparkling in such good and large company is great acknowledgement,” said Drew Tuckwell, Printhie Wines winemaker responsible for crafting the Swift sparkling range.

Gold medals were awarded to Bream Creek Vineyard for its 2016 Cuvée Traditionelle, Chandon Australia 2016 Blanc de Blanc, Croser 2018 Vintage Sparkling, House of Arras 2006 Ej Carr Late Disgorged Magnum, House of Arras 2001 Museum Release Blanc de Blancs and Swift 2011 Blanc de Blancs.

The World Champion Library Vintage trophy went to Tasmania’s House of Arras for its 2001 Museum Release Blanc de Blanc. It is the first time this trophy has not been awarded to a Champagne.

The Supreme World Champion 2022 winner was Dom Ruinart 2010 Blanc de Blancs.

View the full results list here.