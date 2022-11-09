Morris releases Sherry Barrel whisky

Morris Whisky has launched a Sherry Barrel Single Malt Whisky, joining their core range of Australian single malt whiskies.

Morris’ take on widely popular sherry cask whisky is characterised by unique Rutherglen features that deliver a well-

structured whisky with subtle spice, toasted nut and clean oak characters.

Morris Sherry Barrel is produced solely from Australian ingredients, matured in a combination of French and American oak ex-Australian red wine casks, followed by finishing in barrels that have held Morris of Rutherglen 10yr-Aged Amber Apera (Sherry).

The Aged Amber is a full flor fino, produced predominantly from the Palomino grape. It exhibits a drier style, showing elegance and complexity from years of long-term aging in cask.

Morris said the whisky was a departure from the “overtly sweet sherry bombs on the market”.

“The techniques that have been the hallmark of Morris winemaking since 1859, are reflected in our new Sherry Barrel Whisky. It’s distinctly Australian and really speaks to the characters of our home in Rutherglen,” Head Distiller Darren Peck said.

“The whisky is multi-layered, well-balanced, and simply delicious. I predict it’ll be a crowd-pleaser before the year’s out.”

Morris Australian Single Malt Sherry Barrel Whisky (46% ABV) is available at $145RRP on morriswhisky.com and at your favourite whisky retailers and bars.